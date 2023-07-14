Joe Jonas reveals horrifying moment onstage when he pooped his pants

Joe Jonas isn't afraid to talk about the good, the bad and the downright stinky moments in his life. Case in point? The singer just revealed that he once pooped his pants while performing.

The 33-year-old, who makes up one-third of the Jonas Brothers, dropped the news during an interview with the Australian radio show "Will & Woody" this week.

"I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about, you know, there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s--- your pants," he said after the hosts challenged him to share a story he's never told before.

"I did not see this going this direction, but go on, Joe," one of the hosts said amid a fit of laughter.

Jonas, who said the incident occurred about four years ago, joked that the trauma is still "fresh" in his mind but teased that he's been "able to work through it with a lot of therapy."

Unfortunately, the musician was rocking a rather unfortunate color when he had his horrifying accident.

"Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing," he said. "You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s--- change during the set."

Luckily for Jonas, he didn't do too much damage to his costume.

"It was a light one, it wasn’t a full, so I was able to tell the tale," he said.

However, he didn't know that at the exact moment when it happened.

“The whole time, I thought, ‘This is definitely — somebody is going to be able to see this and know what’s happening,’” he said.

Luckily, he said, it was “all in my head.”

“It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought,” he said.

Looking back on the poopy situation, Jonas can now laugh.

"But such is life. It's happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I’m a part of some secret club now," he said.

The hosts then wondered if this is the "greatest-kept secret” from musicians and Jonas said, "I think so."

"I think at some point you have to kind of like — if you’re onstage long enough," he said.

"Me and my brothers are about to go on tour and we’re going to play five albums in one night, and that’s going to be quite the feat," he added.