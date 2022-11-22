Joanna Gaines on the gift Taylor Swift sent her: ‘The girls fought over it’

Joanna Gaines is giving props to Taylor Swift for knowing how to send the perfect gift.

The "Fixer Upper" star, 44, told Variety that the "Anti-Hero" singer, 32, sent over a copy of her new album, "Midnights," and other goodies, and it made the Swifties in the Gaines family — that is, Joanna and her daughters, Ella, 16, and Emmie, 12 — go wild.

“I listened to it the day it came out. She actually sent me some sweats and her vinyl, so I was very excited. The girls fought over it, so we kind of rotate. We’ve got the hoodie and the sweats, and it’s like every other week," said Gaines.

Gaines said Swift is a "genius." Rob Kim / Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

“All I’m saying is yes, I love her new album, ‘Midnights.’ I think she is a genius,” added the Magnolia mogul.

Earlier this month, Gaines dropped by the fourth hour of TODAY, where she opened up about how much she enjoys being a mom to kids of all ages. The home renovation expert and her husband and “Fixer Upper” co-star, Chip Gaines, share Ella and Emmie and three sons: Drake, 17, Duke, 14, and Crew, 4.

“Just the perspective of having an almost 18-year-old and then this 4-year-old, I feel like is such a gift,” Gaines told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

She revealed that some of the most valuable life lessons she's learned have come from her youngest child. "He’s like my little wisdom. I’m like, I can learn more from Crew — just the way he teaches me to live and to notice things,” she explained.

Gaines added that Crew's arrival — which came nearly a decade and a half after her oldest child's birth — has turned her into a different kind of mom.

"I’m a little more light, and, like, a little more airy. Not so controlling,” she explained.