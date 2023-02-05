Jimmy Fallon shares his top pick for Grammy Song of the Year

Jimmy Fallon has revealed what tune he thinks will be named song of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards — and even grabbed the mic for his own rendition.

While hosting "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the comedian asked Paul Shaffer, who's filling in for The Roots while they attend the Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 5, what song he thinks will make the cut.

Shaffer noted artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Bonnie Raitt have had iconic years, saying that any of them could be contenders for the accolade. But Fallon was firm in his opinion.

"Mine is 'As It Was,' Harry Styles," Fallon said. "Harry Styles, 'As It Was' all the way. That is song of the year for me."

Shaffer then asked Fallon what makes the 2022 hit Song of the Year material, to which the show host explained that it has "a bit of everything that I love in it."

"It's almost like it's filled with influences from all my favorite artists. I'll show you what I mean. Can you give me a beat?" Fallon asked, prompting Shaffer and The World’s Most Dangerous Band to begin the musical interlude to "As It Was."

Walking away from his desk, Fallon noted that the initial seconds of the song remind him of a David Bowie "flow." He then began singing the song while doing a Bowie impression.

Fallon then said the next poetic lyrics seem to resemble those of Bob Dylan, specifically the lines, "Answer the phone. Harry, you're no good alone. Why are you sitting at home on the floor? What kind of pills are you on?"

Now several stanzas into the song, the 48-year-old said there's a "rapid fire bridge" that he loves and reminds him of Adam Sandler. He subsequently started speaking in Sandler-inspired gibberish, to which the audience laughed and applauded.

However, he also compared that section of "As It Was" to Mick Jagger, impersonating the Rolling Stones performer for a few lines.

Once he got to the iconic chorus, Fallon took a pause to say the lyrics make him ruminate on life in a Bruce Springsteen-fashion. The band then switched up the tone of the song as Fallon gave a brief monologue addressing the audience as the "Born to Run" singer.

Paul Shaffer and The World’s Most Dangerous Band sit-in on Friday, February 3, 2023. Todd Owyoung / NBC

Still impersonating Springsteen, Fallon passionately sang the chorus as colorful beach balls filled the air in the crowd and dancers ran on stage for a grand finale.

As Fallon jokingly "jumped" into the audience to crowd surf, the camera panned over for a shot of a life-sized doll being passed around the studio.

The performance ended with Fallon belting out "As It Was" from the ground surrounded by beach balls and wishing the Grammy nominations good luck Sunday night.

The Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will begin Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and include performances from artists like Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs and Sam Smith. The award show will air on CBS, as well as on streaming platforms like Roku and Paramount+.

Harry Styles, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Adele are all nominated for the three major categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.