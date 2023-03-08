Jimmy Fallon auditioned for ‘The Voice,’ and one of the coaches refused to hit his button

Jimmy Fallon was in cahoots with TODAY's Carson Daly to serenade Blake Shelton during his farewell season of "The Voice."

The country singer is one of the show's original coaches and this season is his last one after 23 seasons.

The late-night host said in a clip posted to YouTube March 7 that he texted Carson, host of "The Voice," to arrange a blind audition on the show.

“We have a special surprise for our coaches,” Carson teased before the audition started.

“Right now, we have an artist backstage preparing for the biggest performance of their entire life," he said. "You’re not going to want to miss this."

The audience erupted into cheers as soon as Fallon took the stage, and began clapping along as he belted out a rendition of Michael McDonald's "I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)."

The moment of truth came when coach Kelly Clarkson was the first to turn her chair around. She cracked up when she saw it was Fallon, followed by Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper, who had similar reactions.

"Awful," Shelton said, refusing to turn his chair around.

Fallon continued performing while walking up to Shelton's chair to press the button himself.

"You can't do that," the "Austin" singer said, laughing. "You broke the rules."

Back on the stage, the host of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" revealed why he was doing this prank audition.

"I'm across the parking lot doing our show, 'That's My Jam,'" he said. "I texted Carson, I said I got to come over and say, 'Hey, buddy' (to Blake). Twenty-three seasons. Congratulations. You're a legend."

"Thank you, buddy," Shelton said before sharing a big hug with Fallon.

"I was like, I know what's going on, no way I'm hitting my button," Shelton said as Fallon greeted each coach.

"I knew it was you straightaway," Horan said.

"I thought you were Michael McDonald," Chance the Rapper complimented, to which Fallon mumbled some lyrics, stirring the crowd back up.

"I turned first, you're on my team," Clarkson reminded everyone.

"Yeah, I'm on Kelly's team," Fallon confirmed. "Thank you for turning around."

Shelton announced in October that he was leaving the show. He said a couple months later that he wanted to spend more time with his stepsons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, and his wife, Gwen Stefani.