Exclusive: See Jimmy Buffett’s music video for song ‘Like My Dog’ from his final album

Jimmy Buffett's musical and animal-loving legacy lives on.

Buffett, who died in September, has a new music video called "Like My Dog," that encourages pet adoption from animal shelters and rescue organizations nationwide.

TODAY's exclusive premiere of the video shows never-before-seen footage of Buffett playing with his beloved pups.

"Just remember, we don't do cats, we don't do frogs. Here at Jim's, we just do dogs," Buffett says in a clip introducing the video.

In the song, Buffett sings about his ideal relationship inspired by the type of affection he gets from his pets.

“She never tells me that she’s sick of this house. She never says, ‘Why don’t you get off that couch?’/ She don’t cost nothin’ when she wants to go out/ I want you to love me like my dog,” he sings.

See the full video here.

The music video, which was created in collaboration with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, also features footage of fans playing with their pets.

Buffett died Sept. 1 at age 76 after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer. Before his death, he asked his fans on social media to submit footage of them playing with their dogs.

Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO, said in a statement that the video aims to honor Buffett's legacy.

“The dedication and humanity Jimmy Buffett put into his music crossed over into his love for animals, especially pets and wildlife,” Bershadker said. “This collaboration honors Jimmy’s legacy and animal advocacy and reflects our shared commitment to help vulnerable dogs find safe and loving homes.”

"Like My Dog" was written by Scotty Emerick and Harley Allen, and Buffett's cover was included in his final album, "Equal Strain On All Parts," which came out Nov. 3. The album debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 Chart and hit No. 1 on the rock chart.

The album's success shows that Buffett's fans are supporting his music after his death.

When Buffett died, his team posted a statement on the singer's official website: "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."