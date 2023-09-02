What are Jimmy Buffett’s best songs? Fans weigh in on his most memorable ones 

Fans are remembering Jimmy Buffett’s music after the musician’s death at age 76.

Buffett died Sept. 1, according to a statement shared on the singer’s official website and on social media.

The late singer was beloved for his famous laid-back vibe and escapism tunes. His official website described his music as telling the stories of “the hustlers, the beach bums and the pirates from all corners of the world.”

Fans mourned the loss of Buffett on social media, sharing their personal stories about what the singer’s music meant to them.

One fan shared a touching tribute to Buffet on social media, reflecting on their connection to the singer’s music. In a tweet, they wrote, “I’m sad today over a man I never met but who’s been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”

"Thank you for the soundtrack to so many adolescent beach trips, boat rides, impulse pile-in-to-someone’s-car & drive to the keys," another fan tweeted. "RIP, my fav pirate well past 40.”

In addition to their fond memories of Buffett and his music, fans also shared their favorite songs from the late musician.

Here’s a list of some of Buffett’s most memorable and beloved songs, according to fans.

“Come Monday”Several fans shared their personal connection to Buffett's song “Come Monday,” which appeared on his 1974 album “Living & Dying in ¾ Time.”

One fan tweeted that it was the "first song I ever slow danced to" and said it would "always be a favorite" of theirs. Another fan added in a tweet, “I know Margaritaville was the song, but I loved this one:) just full of joy and chill. So cool. Rest in paradise.”

Some fans shared links of the music, including one fan who tweeted, “Music is about emotions, for me. Make me feel something. Better if you do it beautifully. I’m a pretty simple creature. This sang to me in 1974. One line makes me laugh, now. California has worn me quite thin… He was a storyteller.”

“A Pirate Looks at Forty”

In the ranking of favorite Buffett songs, one fan on X put “A Pirate Looks at Forty” just above “Come Monday.”

“My very Miami, very salt-soaked, grew up on the ocean, dad sang me (a cleaned up) version of A Pirate Looks at Forty as my bedtime song when I was a little kid,” a fan recalled in a tweet. “I’ll always call it Mother Mother Ocean. Rest In Peace.”

Another fan tweeted lyrics from Buffett's song, which was originally released on his 1974 album “A1A,” writing, “Mother, mother ocean, I have heard you call / Wanted to sail upon your waters since I was three feet tall."

“Heartbreaking,” they continued. “Grew up listening to JB as my dad is a huge Parrothead. He’s seen him live probably 20 times. Glad we got to see him live together years ago.”

“Son of a Son of a Sailor”

The title track of Buffett's eighth studio album “Son of a Son of a Sailor” was widely quoted on social media following the singer's death, a beloved tune from his expansive discography.

“The double sided Coconut Telegraph/Son of A Sailor tape was like 30% of my childhood,” a fan tweeted about the song.

Another fan retweeted a post about the singer's death, adding, “Heartbreaking. I’ve been singing Son of a Son of a Sailor the last two days.”

“I know I’m old, but Jimmy Buffett is a musical icon. Yes, especially to those of us who are old,” radio host Bob Lutz wrote. “But if you have been closed away to the point that you are not aware, listen to “Son of a Son of a Sailor” and you’ll be listening to Jimmy the rest of the day.”

“He Went to Paris”

One fan reflected on their childhood memories of Buffett in a tweet, writing in part, “My siblings played Jimmy a lot when I was a kid. Many summers shooting hoops in the driveway with a boombox of Buffet. Gulf Shores family vacations.”

Among the fans list of Buffett's top 20 songs was “He Went to Paris,” which appeared on the singer's 1973 album “A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean.”

“My favorite Jimmy Buffet song was always ‘He Went to Paris,’ an elegiac ballad that felt as much in the Cat Stevens canon as Buffet’s,” another fan tweeted. “Buffet was a true American original.”

“Cheeseburger in Paradise”

Many tributes to the late singer referenced his 1978 song “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” which also was featured on his album “Son of a Son of a Sailor.”

“I am so sad to hear of the passing of Jimmy Buffet. He was an absolute legend,” one fan wrote. “Many fun nights were spent singing his songs over the years. I hope he’s enjoying his cheeseburger in Paradise, and a Margarita too. Cheers Jimmy. May you RIP.”

Another fan wrote, “I hope the beach and the cheeseburgers are going to be up to your standard up there in paradise . You were the soundtrack to my crazy life in the Caribbean for many years . Go easy #jimmybuffet Le Select St Barths 2009.”

“Tin Cup Chalice”

In honor of Buffett, a fan on social media tweeted a personal ranking of their favorite songs by the artist, putting the tune “Tin Cup Chalice” at the No. 3 spot.

“RIP Jimmy Buffet, we will forever miss you on this rock,” a fan wrote, adding the lyrics to his song. “‘I want to go back to the island, Where the shrimp boats tie up to the pilin’, Give me oysters and beer for dinner every day of the year, And I’ll feel fine, I’ll feel fine.’”

Another fan shared their emotional reaction to hearing the song after the singer's death, writing, “When Tin Cup Chalice comes up on your Playlist and you aren't emotionally ready.”

“Margaritaville”

This 1977 hit is perhaps one of Buffett's most well-known songs, inspiring several business ventures including merchandise, restaurants, resorts, and more, with Variety reporting that the company earned Buffett between $1.5 billion and $2 billion each year.

“Jimmy Buffet was so iconic,” a fan wrote. “Margaritaville has to be mentioned every time after his name is mentioned. Rest in peace, Mr. Buffett, your music will last forever.”

Another fan added, “Despite it’s cheesyness and mega-popularity (and that culture I could never personally identify with) I always thought ‘Margaritaville’ was a masterpiece of a song. Perfect, economical arrangement, a great hook, clever lyrics, and supporting production.”

“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”

Buffett's 2003 collaboration with Alan Jackson has become a classic tune over the decades and even inspired the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar at several Margaritaville locations.

“to this day the roar of the crowd when Jimmy Buffet is introduced in ‘It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere’ gives me goosebumps,” a fan tweeted. “when i was a kid i used to turn up the volume SO LOUD when the music video would come on tv.”

Another fan shared their plans to pay tribute to Buffett in a tweet, writing in part, “I’ll tip a few tonight while listening to some Margaritaville, It’s five o’clock somewhere, Castaway and more.”

“Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes”

Many fans shared lyrics to Buffett's tune “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” to memorialize the singer, with one fan writing, “Changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes. There will never be another like him. The world is a little less sunny today.”

“Cried at 6am swim when Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes played,” another fan tweeted.

One fan even shared their Buffett-inspired college assignment, writing, “please raise your hand if you wrote an essay for your english class freshman year of college titled, ‘Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.’”

“Pencil Thin Mustache”

On social media, several fans posted about their long history with Buffett's song “Pencil Thin Mustache,” sharing memories dating back to their childhoods.

“Some of my earliest music memories are of my dad playing his Greatest Hits,” one fan tweeted. “I remember hearing Pencil Thin Mustache as a kid & imagining 2 pencils as a mustache on a man’s face. My 1st JB concert was in HS, what a fun show it always was! Playful costumes & silliness.”

Another fan wrote, “During my middle school days, ‘Songs You Know by Heart’ Album got played an unhealthy amount of times after I got home from school and chilled in the pool. ‘Pencil Thin Mustache’ is still my all-time favorite @jimmybuffett song.”

One fan even joked in a tweet, “We should all get a Pencil-Thin Mustache in honor of Jimmy Buffett.”

“Fins”

Many fans ended their tributes to Buffett with “Fins up,” a nod to his 1979 song “Fins.”

“I used to have a ‘fins left’ and ‘fins right’ patch on my shoes in elementary school at the same age my kid is now,” a fan tweeted after Buffett's death.

Another fan wrote in part, “How can you not feel good when Cheeseburger in paradise or Fins comes on the station you are listening to. Had the privilege of seeing him a few times over the years!”

“No one in my dorm complained when I blasted Door Number Three and Fins as high as the volume would go so I guess it’s fair to say Jimmy Buffett had a lot of fans,” another fan tweeted. “Endless rounds of cheeseburgers and margaritas in paradise today.”