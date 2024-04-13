The eclectic group of celebrities in this Jimmy Buffet tribute is wild

It was a star-studded celebration for the late Jimmy Buffett.

An eclectic group of performers and artists gathered at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, April 11 to pay tribute to the iconic singer-songwriter.

“Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett” was a celebration of Buffett’s life and career with Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Sheryl Crow.

Snoop Dogg at the Jimmy Buffett tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11. Randall Michelson / Live Nation-Hewitt Silva

But that wasn't everyone because Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, The Coral Reefer Band, Dave Grohl and more special guests took the stage.

In a video shared on TikTok by @amandapaulak, the video pans the stage showing star after unexpected star as they honored the musical icon.

Stars at the Jimmy Buffett tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11. Randall Michelson / Live Nation-Hewitt Silva

Hollywood elite like Harrison Ford, Woody Harrelson, Jane Fonda, Will Arnett and Judd Apatow are also seen singing along to “Margaritaville.”

It was a special night not only for those in attendance but also the artists paying their respects to their late friend.

Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi Jimmy Buffett tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11. Randall Michelson / Live Nation-Hewitt Silva

In video captured by Kate Cordova on her @ConcertKate TikTok, McCartney shares how he had the “great pleasure” of knowing the late legend and called him “a great man.”

“He was generous, he was funny and he’d done just about everything in his life,” he said, recalling going on vacation with Buffett. “I was on holiday with him and I forgot to bring my guitar. He had his own guitar, strong left-handed for me.”

“And then the next time I saw him, he had one custom-made left-handed for me,” McCartney shared. He added that in the last week of Buffett’s life he was invited to his house to sing a couple of songs for him. “He still had that twinkle in his eye.”

He then sang “one of those songs that I sang to him, tonight,” he continued, before singing “Let It Be.”

Buffett died Sept. 1 at the age of 76, after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement on Buffett’s official website read. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Buffett is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol, whom McCartney thanked during his performance for coordinating the tribute concert. The late singer had three children, daughters Savannah and Sarah, and his son, Cameron.