Jewel's twist on the national anthem at Indy 500 has fans divided

Jewel’s rendition of the national anthem is not meant for everyone.

The singer-songwriter performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Indianapolis 500 on May 28. Armed with a guitar and sporting an all-white outfit and cowboy hat, Jewel delivered an acoustic take on the song that veered from the traditional sound most people are used to hearing.

The rockets weren’t the only thing glaring, either: Some people turned to social media to express their displeasure with the liberties Jewel took with the song.

"jewel’s national anthem for indy 500 might be the worst anthem rendition to date," one person wrote.

"I really like Jewel. But that wasn’t good" another person commented.

"Jewel butchered the national anthem at the Indy 500. People were trying to sing along but couldn’t because of the way she sang it," one person lamented. What a shame."

The Grammy-nominated singer performed a similar version of the national anthem before the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah, in February.

While many people were up in arms this time around, Jewel had plenty of supporters come to her aid and show love for her rendition.

"I don’t understand the hate towards Jewel’s rendition of the National Anthem? I thought it was lovely and had so much heart," someone wrote in her defense.

"Jewel with perhaps my favorite version of the Star Spangled Banner ever," another person commented.

"Jewel just did the best national anthem I’ve ever heard in my life I’m not exaggerating," another person wrote.