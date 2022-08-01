Jennifer Lopez puts on a powerhouse performance in Italy following wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez knows how to keep a good time going.

Over the past two weeks, she’s married Ben Affleck, celebrated her 53rd birthday, and she's been seen jaunting across Paris on a vacation with her groom and their blended family.

And on July 30, she capped it all off by putting on a dazzling performance in Italy.

Jennifer Lopez takes the stage on July 30, 2022, in Capri, Italy. Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

In her first live concert since saying “I do,” Lopez took the stage at Capri’s La Certosa di San Giacomo for the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF charity gala to help raise funds for UNICEF’s worldwide endeavors.

The singer, dancer and actor was decked out in a custom Roberto Cavalli animal-print ensemble, complete with glittering embellishments, flowing ruffles and feathers for the show.

“Do you mind if I live out my disco diva fantasy?” Vogue quoted Lopez asking the crowd at the event.

Then she did just that as she performed both her own hits and a medley of iconic disco numbers beneath a massive mirror-ball.

At the end of the night, Lopez's Cavalli stage costume went on the auction block at the good-cause gala, E! News reported.

After the show, the official Instagram account for the luxury brand behind the event shared photos from Lopez's set, as well as a message that read, "A huge thank you to all who came and supported the sixth edition of LuisaViaRoma for Unicef. It was truly a magical night under the stars, raising funds for a cause that is near and dear to our hearts. #LVRxUNICEF"