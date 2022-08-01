Jennifer Lopez puts on a powerhouse performance in Italy following wedding to Ben Affleck

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The newlywed took the stage at the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF charity gala in Capri, Italy, on July 30.
Image: Jennifer Lopez performs during the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event on July 30, 2022 in Capri, Italy.
By Ree Hines

Jennifer Lopez knows how to keep a good time going.

Over the past two weeks, she’s married Ben Affleck, celebrated her 53rd birthday, and she's been seen jaunting across Paris on a vacation with her groom and their blended family.

And on July 30, she capped it all off by putting on a dazzling performance in Italy. 

In her first live concert since saying “I do,” Lopez took the stage at Capri’s La Certosa di San Giacomo for the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF charity gala to help raise funds for UNICEF’s worldwide endeavors. 

The singer, dancer and actor was decked out in a custom Roberto Cavalli animal-print ensemble, complete with glittering embellishments, flowing ruffles and feathers for the show.

“Do you mind if I live out my disco diva fantasy?” Vogue quoted Lopez asking the crowd at the event.

Then she did just that as she performed both her own hits and a medley of iconic disco numbers beneath a massive mirror-ball. 

At the end of the night, Lopez's Cavalli stage costume went on the auction block at the good-cause gala, E! News reported.

After the show, the official Instagram account for the luxury brand behind the event shared photos from Lopez's set, as well as a message that read, "A huge thank you to all who came and supported the sixth edition of LuisaViaRoma for Unicef. It was truly a magical night under the stars, raising funds for a cause that is near and dear to our hearts. #LVRxUNICEF"

