J. Lo gets teary while recalling meaningful fan interaction on 1st tour: See the video

Jennifer Lopez got emotional about a pivotal moment in her decades-long career while appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

On Friday, February 4, Lopez stopped by to show to talk about her upcoming romantic comedy “Marry Me,” where she stars alongside Owen Wilson and singer Maluma. After an onstage marriage to Maluma’s character goes wrong, Lopez spots Wilson in the crowd with a sign that reads “Marry Me," one that she takes very seriously during the difficult moment.

During the interview, Fallon played off of this plot point, asking Lopez, 52, if there have been any memorable signs that fans have held up over the years at her concerts. While the pop star didn't mention any marriage proposals, she did recall a touching sign from a fan that she called "very memorable."

“I went on tour pretty late in my career. I didn’t go until I was in my 40s and I had kids and everything like that,” Lopez explained. “I hadn’t toured … I had never done a proper world tour.”

During that first tour, there was a specific sign that Lopez still remembers years later.

“I remember this woman holding up this sign ‘I’ve been waiting 14 years,’” Lopez recalled, beginning to tear up as she remembered the meaningful message. “She said ‘I’ve been waiting for 14 years to tell you that you helped me be the woman that I am today.’”

Lopez looked back on the moment with fondness and as a reminder of the reach of her career.

"You don’t realize that your music is touching people,” she told Fallon. “You think you’re just doing this thing and you don’t realize that until you tour the world and people come up to you. I would do the meet and greets and they would show me tattoos of my name on their back and so I’m like, ‘What is happening here?’”

Earlier this week, Lopez made an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna where she opened up about another aspect of her life near and dear to her heart: her children.

The multi-hyphenate shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. During a conversation with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Lopez discussed how she takes her children into consideration when it comes to the media scrutiny around her relationships, including her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

“They’re going to be 14 in a couple of days, and they have opinions about the world and their lives,” Lopez said. “And now they see their dad, me as well, we’re in the public eye, what that means, what that means for them, school, everything.”

She continued, adding, “You have to be conscious, too, like what you talk about from your private life in public because they’ll read it, their friends will read it, these things will happen, all these judgments made.”

Lopez noted that the introduction of social media in addition to traditional tabloids has made things all the more difficult. During the first round of her romance with Affleck in the early 2000s, social media didn’t exist the same way that it does today, she said.

“Everybody can see everything you say all the time, so it’s just about being respectful to them, too, and loving them and protecting them, and protecting our family and our love, that’s all,” she said.

