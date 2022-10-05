Jenna recalls funny moment during guitar lesson with Loretta Lynn

Jenna Bush Hager was lucky enough to interview Loretta Lynn several years ago, and the country legend taught her a rather memorable lesson.

Lynn, who died at the age of 90 on Oct. 4, was most known for her hit song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and became a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

While looking back on the music icon's career Wednesday on TODAY, Jenna recalled an entertaining interaction she once had with Lynn.

“Whenever I interviewed her, she was surrounded by children and grandchildren, and that’s who we’re thinking of today. She was also hilarious,” she said.

During their interview, Lynn attempted to teach Jenna how to play the guitar, and she had some interesting advice.

"She said, ‘Now Jenna, use your middle finger. And I said, 'I've used that once or twice.' And she said, 'That's why I told you to use it,'" Jenna told her fellow TODAY co-hosts.

The group laughed, and Savannah Guthrie chimed in, saying, "She knew how strong it was!"

"She sure did," Jenna replied.

Jenna interviewed Lynn in 2018. TODAY

Following the news of Lynn's death, other country stars paid tribute to the music legend. Reba McEntire shared the following statement with TODAY and also took a moment to honor her own mother, Jacqueline McEntire, who died two years ago.

“Mama and Loretta were four years apart, mama being the oldest,” she said. “They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal. Now they’re both in heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven.”

Dolly Parton weighed in on Instagram, sharing the following thoughts in a post.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace,” she wrote.

Lynn is survived by four of her six children and a number of grandchildren. She was married to Oliver Lynn from 1948–1996, when he died.