New Foo Fighters music video is what would happen if Ted Lasso went off the rails

Jason Sudeikis plays a synchronized swimming coach who overshares in his pep talks.
Sudeikis plays a coach who's nothing at all like Ted Lasso in the Foo Fighters' new video for "Love Dies Young."
By Gina Vivinetto

Does Ted Lasso have a wacky cousin somewhere who is a synchronized swimming coach?

Jason Sudeikis, who plays an affable, folksy soccer coach in the Apple TV+ sports comedy "Ted Lasso," is popping up in the new Foo Fighters video for the single "Love Dies Young" as a much more unhinged character.

Speaking in a hilariously indiscernible accent from a country probably none of us could find on a map, Sudeikis kicks off the video by giving a pep talk to his swimmers, whose backs are turned to the camera, as they prepare for "the most important competition" of their lives.

And, wow, that pep talk gets weird pretty fast, with Sudeikis, in a ridiculous blond wig and bushy mustache, screaming at his "potential champions" to get them fired up.

"There are judges out there that hate us. They hate me. ... They are married to ugly people, and I tell them that," he yells.

Later, Sudeikis, who found fame playing similarly strange characters on "Saturday Night Live," then critiques his swimmers' ability. "Your toe points? Suck. Stink. Doo-doo," he screams, adding that he's seen better "consistency" in diarrhea.

He also tells the swimmers that his father died "the moment after I was conceived. ... I've seen the video, it was horrible."


When Coach Sudeikis blows his whistle, the swimmers stand to make their way to the pool. Once they dive in, viewers finally get a look at the team — and lo and behold, it's head Foo Fighter Dave Grohl and his bandmates. Or, at least, Grohl's bearded face and the bearded faces of the others musicians have been digitally imposed on the swimmers' bodies.

Watch Sudeikis and the Foo Fighters make a splash in the video above.

