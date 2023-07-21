Why is Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' so controversial?

Jason Aldean has found himself squarely in the center of controversy for his new song, “Try That In a Small Town.”

The track has generated headlines for its lyrical content, as well as an accompanying video that shows news footage from protests and robberies.

The song had been out for about two months before the hullabaloo erupted. The polarizing song has people divided: Is it, like Sheryl Crow says, “un American? Or is it “simply expressing a point of view,” like country star Travis Tritt wrote?

Aldean, who identifies as a conservative, has created another chapter in the culture wars. Read on.

The controversy was spurred by the music video

When “Try That In a Small Town” was released as a single in May 2023, it didn’t generate too many headlines.

Aldean wrote a statement accompanying its release: “To me, this song summarizes the way a lot of people feel about the world right now. It seems like there are bad things happening on a daily basis, and that feels unfamiliar to a lot of us. This song sheds some light on that.”

Things changed when the video for the song came out July 14, prompting attention to fall on the track, as well as Aldean.

The video features footage of protests and robberies projected onto a courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where 18-year-old Black man Henry Choate was lynched in 1927.

CMT yanked the video from its rotation, while the lyrical content of the song got people talking.

Chaz Molder, mayor of the Tennessee town where the video was filmed, said on FOX 17 News, “I respect the artist’s freedom of his own lyrics and the fans who support him, but I’m hopeful that the next music video that uses our historic downtown as a backdrop will seek a more positive message."

Jason Aldean sparked controversy with his new song. Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMA

What are the controversial lyrics to 'Try That in a Small Town'?

Critics say the song promotes violence. Its lyrics center on the divide between people in cities and rural areas (or “small towns”) where, according to Aldean, people aren’t as tolerant of certain behavior, like “(cussing) out a cop” or “(stomping) on the flag” and setting iron fire: “Try that in a small town / See how far you make it down the road / Around here we take care of our own.”

The lyrics point to gun ownership, which some say add to its threatening undertone: “Got a gun that my grandad gave me / They say one day they’re going to round up / Well that s---might fly in the city, good luck.”

The country, Aldean says, is full of “good ol’ boys” who were “raised up right.” Critics say the unsung message of the song is “racist.” In response to the song’s perceived subtext, country musician Adeem the Artist wrote a biting parody called “Sundown Town,” a word for towns that were historically dangerous for Black people to be in after dark.

What has Aldean said about the controversy?

Aldean denied writing a song that was “pro-lynching.”

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” he tweeted July 18.

“These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

Aldean, who is from Macon, Georgia, was onstage when 59 people died and hundreds more were injured in a mass shooting at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017, which has further muddied this scandal.

“NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart,” he continued.

“Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief.”

Aldean did not write “Try That In a Small Town.” It was penned by Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace and Neil Thrasher.

What are critics saying about the song?

Backlash to the song was immediate. Variety called it the “most contemptible country song of the decade,” with a video that was “even worse.”

Fellow country singer Sheryl Crow, who said she herself is from a small town, denounced the song in a tweet: “There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame.”

Karlos K. Hill, a professor of African and African American Studies at the University of Oklahoma, said the song was a narrative of “white nationalism" in Rolling Stone.

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones condemned the song on Twitter, writing, “As Tennessee lawmakers, we have an obligation to condemn Jason Aldean’s heinous song calling for racist violence. What a shameful vision of gun extremism and vigilantism. We will continue to call for common sense gun laws, that protect ALL our children and communities.”

“Jason Aldean’s song and video “Try That in a Small Town” perpetuates long-held tropes of whiteness. It will quickly become an anthem for those Americans who believe their country is being stolen from them. For shame,” one person wrote July 20 on Twitter.

What are supporters of the song saying?

The polarizing song has supporters as well as detractors.

“It is simply expressing a point of view that many American people share which is against the obvious violence that we have seen from the likes of so many ‘activists groups’ in this country in recent years and the belief shared by millions that this behavior would not be tolerated by many people in many places across the USA,” singer Travis Tritt tweeted, in part, July 19.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley tweeted, “You all know I love music... tonight in Greenville we added a new song to the playlist: Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town.”

The comment section on the music video on Aldean’s YouTube page — over 85,000 posts — has spirited supporters.

“I'm a Black veteran of the United States Army. As long as we are speaking and standing up for all people in a “Small Town.” Another wrote, “Love the song and the message. I love living in a small town.” In a similar vein, someone wrote, “I live in a small town and that’s exactly what we do. Stand up for each other.”

Aldean’s wife, Brittany, thanked supporters on her Instagram.

What is the fallout from the controversy?

CMT dropped the video, but that did not tamp down interest around "Try That In a Small Town." Billboard also reported July 18 the song had reached No. 1 on iTunes.