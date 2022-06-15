Why Janet Jackson’s awards aren’t in her house — and where she keeps them instead

Janet Jackson is in "Control" of where she keeps her awards.

While other artists may want to wake up and see a constant reminder of their accomplishments, Jackson, 56, says she's not really like that.

"I’ve never been that person to have my awards on display," she told Essence in an interview that was published on Tuesday. "There’s nothing wrong with it, that’s just not me."

"Being able to wake up and see my baby another day. The space I might be in at that moment within my soul. What I’ve accomplished within myself. How far I’ve come from that child there to the woman that I am today. That’s success," Jackson continued. "If you came to my home, you would never know — if you did not know who I was — that I am an entertainer. I don’t have one award on my wall."

Janet Jackson accepts an award at the 1995 MTV Music Awards. Mitchell Gerber / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The five-time Grammy winner said that she's saving all her awards for her son, Eissa Al Mana, whom she shares with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana. And until he's ready for them, she'll keep them locked away in a warehouse.

"I’m just saving them for my baby, whatever he wants to do with them," she said.

However, Jackson did recall a time that she took her Grammys out for ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri.

Janet Jackson during 1994 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

"I remember when Jermaine and I were together, he said to me, 'Where are your Grammys? Why don’t you have your Grammys?' So I had them brought over, because he wanted them out, so that’s what I did. Just the Grammys, nothing else," she said.

"After we went our separate ways, they went back in the warehouse and haven’t come out since," Jackson continued.

In 2017, Jackson welcomed Eissa into the world. She was 50 at the time.

Honoree Janet Jackson accepts the Icon Award onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In the second half of her four-part documentary titled "Janet," she opened up what it was like to have him at her age.

“They might say that is too old. I say bullcrap. It wasn’t easy," Jackson explained. "I kept on trying, you know, this injection, that injection. Doing this, going to a doctor in Italy, going to a doctor in Switzerland. It was a lot. I refused to give up and I have a beautiful, healthy boy because of it.”

The "Poetic Justice" actor also revealed what she plans on doing next now that she's achieved so many goals in her career.

“I want to concentrate on being a mother," Jackson said.