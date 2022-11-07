Janet Jackson re-creates her ‘Control’ album cover 36 years later

Janet Jackson is still in control!

At the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5, Jackson re-created her cover look from her 1986 album, "Control." In both instances, she wore an all-black outfit with shoulder pads paired with asymmetrical big, curly hair.

Jackson, 56, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. She attended this year's ceremony to support producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who both produced the "Control" album. The trio took photos together at the event and Jackson congratulated them in a post on Instagram Nov. 6.

Fashion designer Christian Siriano is the brains behind Jackson's throwback look. "When Janet calls and asks you to re-create her CONTROL album cover you do it!" he shared on Instagram Sunday.

Jackson released a new album, "The Velvet Rope (Deluxe Edition)," last month, an extended version of her 1997 album of the same name. But before that, Jackson hadn't debuted new music since 1993, when she dropped her self-titled album.

No matter how much time elapses between musical releases, Jackson remains a relevant musical force. Taylor Swift name dropped her in "Snow on the Beach," a song from Swift's new album "Midnights" that debuted Oct. 21.

In the song, Swift sings, “Now I’m all for you like Janet,” referring to Jackson’s 2001 song and album, “All for You.” Jackson posted a video on Instagram the day of the release, smiling along to the reference and said, "Stunning. It's nice."

Jackson, a mother to 5-year-old son Eissa Al Mana, is notoriously private about her personal life. But she did share some intimate details about herself in documentary "Janet," which aired earlier this year on Lifetime and A&E, including her thoughts about her controversial Super Bowl performance in 2004.