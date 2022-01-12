Jana Kramer debuts new relationship on Instagram: ‘Listen to your heart’ 

Jana Kramer is ready to find love again.

The country singer and actor revealed her new boyfriend, Ian Schinelli, on Instagram on Tuesday.

She went social media official with her new beau by sharing a series of photos of the couple embracing.

In one picture, the pair kiss on a yacht and in another they snuggle up next to an impressive snowman.

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart,” Kramer, 38, wrote in the caption. “I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does…”

Seeming to reference her recent divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin, she said that she is continuing to heal every day and knows there is “still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way.”

She ended the post by praising her new boyfriend for being “someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way.”

The “One Tree Hill” star also shared a video on her Instagram story of her handing Schinelli a pink screwdriver. “Found my rental husband,” she joked in the sweet clip.

According to his Instagram page, Schinelli is a Navy veteran who has a young daughter. In November, he uploaded a throwback snap and recalled graduating from military training 11 years ago.

Kramer and Caussin, a former NFL player, officially split after six years of marriage in July. They share daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 3.

“I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” she explained in an Instagram post after news of their separation.

On Thanksgiving, Kramer opened up about spending her first holiday without her children.

“I’m beyond thankful for my beautiful babies,” she said in an Instagram post next to photos of her with her children. “My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it’s the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart… BUT How grateful and thankful I am that I’m their momma.”