James Corden says Adele's 'Carpool Karaoke' was a complete shock 

James Corden will never forget Adele surprising him with an extra episode of his own segment, "Carpool Karaoke."

In honor of his last week as the host of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the "Hello" singer arrived at his house unannounced and drove him to work. In an interview shared on YouTube April 25, Corden told Jimmy Kimmel that he was completely out of the loop and pleasantly surprised by Adele's gesture.

"Well, I didn't know it was happening," Corden says. "I thought our last ('Carpool Karaoke') was with Diddy, and we shot that and I had a blast. I had a great time. It was brilliant. And I thought, 'Oh, that's out last one. He's someone we always wanted to do.' It was great.

"And then, I'm in bed one day and I get woken up by Adele smashing these cymbals above me as I'm sleep and she says, 'It's your last 'Carpool' and I'm going to drive you to work,'" he recalls.

During their "Carpool Karaoke," Adele and Corden sang "Rolling in the Deep," "I Drink Wine" and "Love Is A Game." They laughed about Corden previously trying to prank her, to no avail, and also shared tears while reminiscing over their friendship and how they've helped each other through tough times.

Adele recalled how Corden and his family were “integral” in helping her through her separation with ex-husband Simon Konecki. They shed some tears as she described a long conversation in which they opened up to each other about her relationship ending, work and what was going on for both of them at the time.

Adele said the conversation inspired “I Drink Wine,” which she considers some of her best writing.

“I went to the studio a couple weeks later and I wrote this and I remember I sang it into my phone and I sent it to you,” she told Corden. “I do remember you saying, ‘That’s exactly how I was feeling.’”

“It was everything that I was feeling that day,” Corden agreed. “I was floored by how you managed to take everything that I was feeling about myself and life and just put it in a verse, and it was the greatest privilege, from a conversation so honest between two friends, that you would create such a thing, it blows my mind.”

At the end of the segment, Corden and Adele grab each other's hands and share another emotional moment.

"It's blown my mind that you've done this for me," Corden told Adele.

"You're one of my best friends in the whole world," Adele said.

"And you are mine," Corden said, continuing on to say, "I love you, and we have had the best times here ... our friendship and our family's friendship has nothing to do with distance and time."

When reflecting on the "amazing" car ride, Corden told Kimmel that he loves Adele so much for the effort because "she didn't have to do that."

Their friendship goes way back, as Corden told Kimmel, as they had both moved to Los Angeles a week apart.

"It's been an incredible journey for both of our families. I can't believe she did that for me," he said, referring to his one last "Carpool Karaoke."