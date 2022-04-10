Jack White gets engaged, then married on stage in hometown show

Jack White is a married man again!

Reps for White confirmed to TODAY that he tied the knot with his girlfriend, singer Olivia Jean, on stage during the first night of the rocker’s Supply Chain Issues Tour at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, April 8 to celebrate the release of his new album, “Fear Of The Dawn.”

Fans who attended the show were treated to a romantic surprise when White popped the question to Jean, who was his opening act that show, during a performance of his 2001 song from the White Stripes, “Hotel Yorba.”

The romance didn't stop there! With White’s mother, Jean’s father, and members of their family and close friends in attendance at the show, the newly-engaged couple took it one step further and got married on stage with Ben Swank, co-founder of White’s independent label Third Man Records, acting as officiant. The Detroit Free Press reported that their nuptials took place during the show’s encore and their bass players took on the role of best man and maid of honor.

White shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a photo of him alongside Jean on stage during what appears to be mid-proposal. The “Lazaretto” singer was beaming at his soon-to-be-wife while Jean held her hands over her mouth in shock.

“’Let’s get married in a big cathedral by a priest,’” White captioned the photo, quoting a line from his song “Hotel Yorba.”

Jean, who is the lead singer of the all-female band the Black Belles, shared the same photo on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Life is beautiful. I love you Jack.”

Prior to the show celebrating White's newest album release, the Detroit-born musician stopped by Comerica Park to perform the national anthem ahead of the matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers on opening day. White was accompanied by the the Supply Chain Issues Tour quartet for a twangy instrumental version of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Jack White sings the national anthem prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday, April 8. Mike Mulholland / MLB Photos via Getty Images

This marks the third marriage for White. He was married to Meg White, the drummer in their rock duo the White Stripes, from 1996 to 2000. White took his wife’s last name, which he still uses professionally.

The 12-time Grammy-winner remarried in 2005 to model and singer, Karen Elson, but the couple ultimately split in 2013. They share two children together: daughter Scarlett Teresa White, 15, and son, Henry Lee White, 14.

Not much is known about White and Jean’s relationship or how long they were dating prior to their nuptials, though Jean and her band are signed to White’s label and the singer has shared several photos on Instagram alongside White. Last summer, she shared a black and white photo on Instagram posing next to White while they donned vintage-looking outfits to celebrate his 46th birthday.

“Happy birthday Jack,” she wrote in the caption. “An incredible human and one of the greatest friends a gal can have.”

Earlier this year, Jean shared an homage to White and his work ethic on Instagram, penning a touching message in the caption alongside various screenshots from his music video for “Love is Selfish.”

“It’s beyond inspiring to witness the passion Jack puts into every project, and this is no exception,” she wrote.