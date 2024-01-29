At 54 years old, Jennifer Lopez dropped what fans are calling her sexiest video yet. As one one fan wrote on X, "You will definitely have to take a time out and cool down before rewatching this video."

For her new single “Can’t Get Enough (feat. Latto),” Lopez bared all in a series of increasingly risqué shots. Think: Strutting down a Manhattan street in a corset top, writhing in a sheer white robe and sliding down a hose, wearing a black bikini, in front of a pool filled with men.

The video begins with reporters asking the “On the Floor” singer what “really matters” at this point in her life. She answers, “Love.”

Rather than love, though, the video seems to celebrate lust. The original music video for “Can’t Get Enough,” released Jan. 10, was more about Lopez's pursuit of love. Set to the same same lyrics, Lopez pokes fun at her multiple marriages, tying the knot with different grooms throughout the video.

This version — in which she and Latto perform wearing corresponding red outfits — was a departure that surprised her fans.

During a musical interlude, for example, Lopez sits face-to-face with a man then crawls on her hands and knees in a hall of mirrors. She dances wearing a bra with exposed nipples. It was enough for fans to call it the “the hottest, sexiest, sultriest music video ever.”

“Just JLo This video comes to you with a warning,” another fan wrote. “Not intended to be watched by the weak at heart. Turn it on at your own risk. SOOOOO HOOOOTTTT.”

The single is the first from her ninth studio album, “This Is Me … Now," which is set to be released Feb. 16.

On the same day, Lopez's “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story,” a documentary set to give fans a look at her life with husband Ben Affleck, is set to drop on Prime Video.

“This Is Me…Now” holds a similar name to her 2002 studio album, “This Is Me... Then,” which was about Affleck, as well.

Paired with host Ayo Edebiri, Lopez is also slated as the musical guest for the Feb. 3 episode of “Saturday Night Live.”