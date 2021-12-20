Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53: 'There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos'

Carlos Marin, a singer with the crossover vocal group ll Divo, has died, the band revealed Sunday on its Instagram page. He was 53.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” band members David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler captioned a photo of him.

“He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs.”

It’s unclear how the German-born Marin died, although the band tweeted last week that he was in the hospital.

"Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery," the group wrote.

Spain’s El Pais newspaper reported that Marin fell ill while touring in England and was placed in a medically induced coma.

TODAY hasn't verified El Pais' report.

David Miller, Sebastien Izambard, Urs Buhler and Carlos Marin of the musical group Il Divo perform at Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas. Denise Truscello / WireImage

Il Divo, which was created by Simon Cowell in 2003, has released 10 studio albums. The band’s most recent release, “For Once in My Life: A Celebration of Motown,” came out in July.

Marin also put out a solo album, “Portrait,” in 2020.

Across social media, fans reacted to the news with an outpouring of love and support for Marin and the group.