How to watch Eurovision in the U.S. — and why you should

As the U.K. comes down from the high of a coronation, music aficionados around the world are headed right back to England for the ultimate international musical competition: The Eurovision Song Competition.

The annual songwriting competition highlights artists and performers from around the world as they represent their country on the global stage with an original song.

This year's Eurovision will be held in Liverpool. Traditionally, the country of the previous year’s winner hosts the event, but with Ukraine taking first place last year, the show was relocated due to the Russian invasion.

Hosting will be Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, Irish talk show host Graham Norton, English actress Hannah Waddingham and English singer and TV personality Alesha Dixon.

And while the United States doesn’t have a delegation participating, fans across the U.S. can still take part in the annual celebration, and experience what the hype is all about.

"Eurovision is amazing because it showcases the diversity in sound not only from the countries showcasing but also the diversity in what countries enjoy," matchmaker and longtime Eurovision fan Maria Avgitidis tells TODAY.com. Avgitidis will be hosting a finale watch party in New York.

"It’s truly the foundation of inclusivity — the message of Eurovision has always been unity and acceptance."

Here's how to tune in.

How can I watch Eurovision in the U.S.?

Eurovision will be streamed exclusively on Peacock, and will feature commentary from Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

When are the 2023 Eurovision semifinals?

There are two rounds of semi-finals.

Semi-final One : Tuesday, May 9 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT, which sees Norway, Malta, Serbia, Latvia, Portugal, Ireland, Croatia, Switzerland, Israel, Moldova, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Czechia, Netherlands and Finland compete.

: Tuesday, May 9 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT, which sees Norway, Malta, Serbia, Latvia, Portugal, Ireland, Croatia, Switzerland, Israel, Moldova, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Czechia, Netherlands and Finland compete. Semi-final Two: Thursday, May 11 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT, which sees Armenia, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Romania, Albania, Australia, Austria, Georgia, Lithuania, Poland, San Marino and Slovenia

When are the Eurovision finals?

The Grand Final will be this Saturday, May 13 also starting at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. It’ll kick off with last year’s winners, Kalush Orchestra, and a flag parade for the 26 countries in the grand final.