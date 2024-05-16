How to watch the 2024 ACM Awards

Country music's biggest stars are gathering together at the annual Academy of Country Music Awards, better known as the ACM Awards.

Reba McEntire will host the live ceremony, which takes place at 8 p.m. May 16 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The "Fancy" singer will also perform onstage during the event.

Luke Combs is the night's most nominated artist with eight nominations under his belt. Combs is followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen, who have six nominations each.

Jason Aldean will honor late country music legend Toby Keith, who died on Feb. 5 of stomach cancer, by performing a special rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy," according to the official ACM website.

Other stars performing live during the event include Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Fans who can’t make it to Texas can watch the ceremony from home — but not on network television.

The 2024 ACM Awards will stream exclusively for free on Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. No Amazon Prime membership is required.

Here’s everything we know about the 2024 ACM Awards.

When and where will the 2024 ACM Awards take place?

The 2024 ACM Awards kicks off at 8 p.m. ET May 16 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Who is hosting this year's ceremony?

Rebe McEntire will host this year's ceremony and the country music legend will also perform onstage at the event.

How can music fans watch the 2024 ACM Awards from home?

Viewers can stream the ceremony for free on Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. No Amazon Prime membership is required.

The full rebroadcast of the awards show will be available directly following the stream on Prime Video and available the next day for free on Amazon Freevee and the Amazon Music app.

The 2024 ACM Awards will not air on network TV.

Who is performing at the 2024 ceremony?

Jason Aldean will honor late country music legend Toby Keith by performing a special rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy" during the ceremony.

Other stars taking the stage during the night include Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Noah Kahan, Avril Lavigne, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Nate Smith, Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani and Lainey Wilson.