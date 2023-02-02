Want to get Beyoncé tickets? Ticketmaster just shared step-by-step instructions

It’s safe to say demand will be astronomical for tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour when they go on sale next week, with fans on Twitter saying they’re “ready to fight” for a shot to see Queen Bey live.

With tickets set to go on sale Feb. 6 for the North American leg of the tour, which starts in July, per Beyoncé's website, Live Nation is sharing step-by-step instructions for fans hoping to nab a seat.

Ticketmaster is no doubt keen to avoid the chaos that ensued around ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour.

The ticket distribution company’s website crashed in November due to what it called “historically unprecedented demand,” leaving many Swifties waiting in long queues, or not getting tickets at all.

For the Beyoncé tour sales, Ticketmaster said in a recent release that it’s implementing measures to “ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers,” using a Verified Fan registration system to “help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets.”

How to get Beyoncé tickets

According to Ticketmaster, fans should follow these steps for a shot at Beyoncé tour tickets:

1. Register as a Verified Fan in the correct group, based on the city you'd like to attend a concert in

Fans can register for Verified Fan status via Live Nation here. Becoming a Verified Fan does not guarantee a ticket.

Registration has been divided into three groups, organized by city. These groups have staggered registration dates.

Group A: Registration is open through Feb. 2 at 11:59 ET, for shows in these cities:

Atlanta, Ga.

Chicago, Ill.

East Rutherford, N.J.

Houston, Texas

Inglewood, Calif.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Toronto, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

Washington, D.C.

Group B: Registration is open through Feb. 9 at 11:59 ET, for shows in these cities:

Boston, Mass.

Dallas, Texas

Miami, Fla.

Minneapolis, Minn.

San Francisco, Calif.

Seattle, Wa.

Tampa, Fla.

Group C: Registration is open through Feb. 16 at 11:59 ET, for shows in these cities:

Charlotte, N.C.

Detroit, Mich.

Kansas City, Mo.

Louisville, Ky.

Nashville, Tenn.

New Orleans, La.

Philadelphia, Penn.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Pittsburgh, Penn.

St. Louis, Mo.

2. Verify your registration

Ticketmaster says it will verify your request to register to ensure “it belongs to an individual — not a bot — and that it hasn’t been tied to irregular behaviors that could be a sign of a professional seller attempting to access the sale for purposes of reselling tickets.”

Responding to concerns about people buying tickets only to resell them at a markup, Ticketmaster said that "historically, Verified Fan onsales see only about 5 percent of tickets end up on the secondary market," rather than the "20 to 30 percent which is typical for non-Verified Fan onsales."

3. Get assigned either an access code or a spot on the waitlist

After registering as a Verified Fan, ticket hopefuls will either be assigned an access code or added to a waitlist, likely via "lottery-style" selection process, according to Ticketmaster.

People assigned an access code will have access to the Verified Fan sale. Having a code does not guarantee getting tickets, which will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so Ticketmaster recommends logging on promptly at the designated time, code in hand.

Meanwhile, fans added to the waitlist “may be invited to join the sale if tickets remain,” according to Ticketmaster.

Beyoncé ticket presales

In addition to general presale, there are a few presale options available for Beyoncé tour tickets:

Beyhive Nation presale: Registered members of the BeyHive can access the BeyHive presale here through Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. If you're not already a member of the BeyHive, you can't participate in this presale.

Registered members of the BeyHive can access the BeyHive presale here through Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. If you're not already a member of the BeyHive, you can't participate in this presale. Citi Presale: Eligible Citi credit or debit card holders can register for a shot at presale tickets here through Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Eligible Citi credit or debit card holders can register for a shot at presale tickets here through Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Verizon Up Presale: Fans with Verizon Up First Access can get “first dibs” on Renaissance World Tour tickets, according to Verizon’s website.

The Renaissance World Tour kicks off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and will kick off its U.S. leg on July 12 with a show in Philadelphia. The tour will wrap on Sept. 27 in New Orleans.