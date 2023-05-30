Hoda took NJ Transit to the Taylor Swift concert and had a ball

Hoda Kotb was just another Swiftie trying to get to Taylor Swift's concert in New Jersey over the weekend.

The TODAY co-anchor took New Jersey public transit to the "Shake It Off" singer's tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on May 26. She said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on May 30 that she took multiple trains to arrive at the stadium.

"Taylor Swift in New Jersey, in the tri-state here, was epic, OK," she said, adding that she really wanted to go, particularly after Jenna Bush Hager went to Swift's concert in Massachusetts earlier this month and came back full of stories.

“We decided the best way to go was to go on the train to New Jersey Transit," she said, referring to attending with her friends Joanne, Shari and Jen.

"We took the 1 train to Penn Station," she said, showing a picture of hoards of other concertgoers filing into the station, later showing a second picture of a huge crowd bottlenecking toward their assigned track to board. She posted group selfies on Instagram May 30 of her with other fans taking the train to the concert.

"That's when we got to Penn," she said, referring to the first picture. "Then, we got on that train (there). All the drunkey monkeys. It was really fun. And then we got on another train to go to the Meadowlands."

She said that on the way to the concert other fans approached her to make her presentation more Swiftie-like.

"This is what I love about Swifties: They're like this: 'You don't have enough glitter.' In a bag, they had adhesive gems," she said, demonstrating how they gestured when they applied the gems to her.

"People make bracelets that say the names of all of her songs," she added.

In Hoda's Instagram post, she included a selfie taken at the concert with just her and her three friends. She rounded out her carousel with a short video snippet of the concert, showing off the crowd size and some of the good vibes that the "Midnights" singer created for everyone.

“@njtransit was the only way to get to @taylorswift Epic concert friday night!! Xo,” she captioned her carousel of pictures.

"I just was so mesmerized," she said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna of the fan power on display.

"The music was incredible," she later added. "It was like going to Woodstock."