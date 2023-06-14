Hoda shares a recording of Kelly Clarkson sweetly singing her children's book

You’ve heard of some people having such a good voice they can sing the phone book? Well, Kelly Clarkson can sing a children’s book.

On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on June 14, Hoda Kotb shared a recording of the original “American Idol” winner singing lines from her 2018 children’s book, “I Love You Since Forever.”

“I showed it to Kelly and I go, ‘I’m going to ask you something weird. Will you sing my book?’” she told co-host Jenna Bush Hager. “Do you know what she did? She sang my book.”

Hoda then whipped out her phone and played the clip.

“You’re not going to believe it,” she said.

Accompanied by an acoustic guitar, Clarkson gently sang the book’s words.

Hoda Kotb and Kelly Clarkson share a laugh on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Adam Christopher / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“That just shows how big this woman’s heart is,” Hoda said after the song finished. “Can you even believe she did that? She was like, ‘Oh, OK.’”

“That’s so beautiful,” Jenna said.

Clarkson actually recorded the song in 2018.

“There is one person I know who has a voice that is in a class by itself,” Hoda said at the time.

“I made it more like a lullaby, like James Taylor, like there’s kind of some Patty Griffin in it,” Clarkson told Hoda. “I hope we do it justice.”

Clarkson has sung other kids’ books, too. In February, Ashton Kutcher told her while appearing on her talk show that he has sung her book, “River Rose and the Magical Lullaby,” to his own daughter, Wyatt, 8. He proceeded to sing a lullaby with his own melody.

Clarkson then blew Kutcher away when she performed the lullaby.

“Wyatt, I’m really sorry,” he said. “I apologize I’ve never sang you that version, and I never will, I can promise you that.”