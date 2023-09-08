A fan shared an adorable moment with Hoda Kotb during Olivia Rodrigo’s concert on the TODAY plaza on Sept. 8.

“I GAVE @hodakotb A FRIENDSHIP BRACELET AND SHE GOES 'WAIT I HAVE TO GIVE YOU ONE NOW TOO RIGHT?' AND RIPS HER GOLD AND SILVER BRACELETS OFF HER WRIST AND HANDS TO ME IM IN TEARSJEMMRR,” the fan wrote about the heartwarming moment on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The fan, who uses the handle @allamerincana, shared a photo of Hoda wearing her new friendship bracelet, and another photo of herself holding up the gold and silver bracelets Hoda had just given her.

In another X post, the fan described another cute moment she and Hoda shared after exchanging bracelets.

“Hoda was standing on the catwalk and looks at me and holds up her wrists and points to the bracelets and smiles my god plz protect this woman at all costs,” she wrote.

Hoda reposted the fan’s photos on her own X account, and her one-word reply said it all: “Twinsies!”

Rodrigo performed four songs on the plaza, including two from her new album, "Guts." Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The sweet exchange unfolded as Rodrigo performed on the plaza to celebrate the release of her new album, “Guts.”

The singer, 20, performed four songs as part of the Citi Concert Series, including two from her new album — “Vampire” and “Get Him Back!” — as well as “Good 4 You” and her breakthrough hit, “Drivers License.”

Rodrigo greeted fans on the TODAY plaza. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Between songs, Rodrigo chatted with Hoda and Savannah Guthrie about the creative process behind “Guts” — which included taking a college poetry class for inspiration.

“I took a college class last year,” she told Hoda. “I was home-schooled my whole life, so I really wanted to have that kind of experience, and it definitely aided my songwriting a lot.”

She also opened up to Savannah about the pressures of releasing her sophomore album after the off-the-charts success of her debut album, “Sour.”

“It was definitely super hard. It was definitely a lot of pressure coming off the crazy success that ‘Sour’ had, but I think I just tried to write songs that I would like to hear on the radio,” she said. “I didn’t try to beat anything or follow anything up. I just wanted to write songs that I loved.”