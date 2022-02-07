Hoda and Jenna FaceTime Garth Brooks for his birthday — and he picks up!

Garth Brooks has friends in TODAY places.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager FaceTimed the country music legend’s wife, Trisha Yearwood, on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Monday to wish him a happy 60th birthday.

“We have to say a little something to you,” Jenna said after Yearwood picked up.

Garth Brooks spent part of his birthday with Hoda and Jenna. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“Happy birthday, Garth!” she and Hoda yelled in unison, as they turned the phone to the camera so viewers could see Yearwood.

A few seconds later, Brooks jumped on the call and an ecstatic Hoda and Jenna turned the phone again so we could see the singer.

“Garth, happy birthday!” Jenna said, prompting him to reply, although it was too difficult to decipher what he said.

Hoda and Jenna were delighted Garth Brooks jumped on the call with them. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“We were going to sing to you. We’re on TV,” Hoda said. “We were going to sing to you and wish you a happy birthday. Is it OK if we showed you?”

“Do we have permission to record you for the show?” Jenna asked.

“It’s too late,” Hoda said. “You were already on and we love you.”

They had a brief conversation, and while it was tough to hear what Yearwood and Brooks said, it seemed like all was well.

“Happy birthday! We love you,” Jenna said as she blew kisses. “Sending you all our love. See you soon! Bye!”

