Harry Styles reveals identity of cute kid featured in new song ‘As It Was’

On Thursday, Harry Styles dropped his new single, "As It Was," from his upcoming third studio album, "Harry's House."

At the beginning of the emotional song, you hear a child's voice saying, "Come on, Harry. We want to say goodnight to you." Although it may sound like James Reynolds, the oldest daughter of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who also appeared on Taylor Swift's 2017 track, "Gorgeous," Styles says that it wasn't her.

In fact, he said the kid we hear at the beginning of the tune is actually someone very important to him.

“It’s the voice of my goddaughter," Styles revealed on "Capital Breakfast," a UK radio show hosted by Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay.

"She used to try and call me before bedtime every night and one time it didn’t ring or something so they sent me that," he explained. "I dug it out when we were in the studio and put it in front of the song for some reason and I kind of just fell in love with it so it stuck.”

When Kemp joked that Styles will have to give his goddaughter credit if "As It Was" wins a Grammy, the musician jokingly replied, "she was asking for a big fee — it’s all gone downhill.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Styles' goddaughter is Ruby Winston, the daughter of Ben Winston, an executive producer of "The Late Late Show With James Corden."

Winston and Styles have worked together multiple times. The duo met in 2010 when Styles' former boy band, One Direction, was just getting started. Together, they worked on the group's 2011 movie, "One Direction: A Year in the Making."

During a 2013 interview with ClevverTV, Winston talked about why he loved working with One Direction.

"I think so many pop stars try and be something that they think other people want them to be," he said. "They sort of dress a certain way, or they dance a certain way, or they posture in a certain way and these boys, what's amazing about them is they are just entirely themselves."

"I know that doesn't sound so exciting or original, but the fact that they don't want to do choreographed dances, the fact that they'll wear whatever they want to wear, and they'll say whatever they want to say, and they'll just be entirely who they want to be, it's sort of an amazing and quite an original thing."

Harry Styles performs live on stage at iHeartRadio Secret Session with Harry Styles at the Bowery Ballroom. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Styles' new album, "Harry's House" is expected to drop in mid-May. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer announced that he would be starting another album cycle when he shared a photo of himself standing on the ceiling in an upside-down house.

The singer made his debut as a solo artist with his 2017 album "Harry Styles." In 2019, he released a second studio album, "Fine Line."

Related: