Harry Styles isn't ruling out a One Direction reunion one day.

During an appearance on the final episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" April 27, Styles played a game of "Spill Your Guts" with the talk show host and actor Will Ferrell. When it was Styles' turn, he began to read a question that's been on fans' minds for years.

“Mine is,” Styles said, and Corden snuck a peek at his index card. The talk show host gasped then looked away.

“You good?” the singer asked and continued to read his question.

“Yes or no: Will there be a One Direction reunion? Will it ever happen?" he said.

The crowd instantly cheered in excitement at the suggestion. Once they quieted down a bit, Ferrell said, "Interesting."

Styles shared his honest thoughts on the matter and gave fans a bit of hope.

"I would never say never to that," he said.

The crowd then said, "Aww," as if they were disappointed that a reunion wasn't already in the works. After all, earlier this month rumors spread that One Direction would reunite for the final episode of Corden's talk show. The show later shot down the rumor in a tweet, writing, "Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true."

Styles started to talk again and said, "I think if there was a time where we all felt like that was —"

Ferrell then interrupted him and mimicked the crowd’s “aww.”

Styles laughed and continued his thought: “what we wanted to do, then I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

The audience then erupted in more cheers, and Corden exclaimed, "I'm taking that as a yes!" and gave Styles a high-five. Ferrell also applauded.

Corden, Styles and Ferrell play a game of "Spill Your Guts" in the final episode of "The Late Late Show." Terence Patrick / CBS

The singer, who got his start as a member of the wildly popular boy band, has established a successful career as a solo artist over the past several years. But One Direction fans are still holding out hope that the band might get back together, even if it’s just for a single performance.

Last summer, Styles said on the "Spout Podcast" that he wasn't sure if a reunion would materialize, but added "the thought" of reuniting is "a really nice one."

"I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do," he continued. "I very much enjoyed (the albums), and I think we all went through something really special together. There’s a lot of love there. So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it in the right way, I think it would be great."