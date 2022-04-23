Watch Lizzo and Harry Styles bring disco style to Coachella with ‘I Will Survive’ duet

Harry Styles was back for the second weekend of Coachella, this time with another surprise musical guest in tow.

After bringing out Shania Twain last weekend for a duet of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still The One,” the 28-year-old British sensation had another trick up his sleeve on Friday, April 22. This time, he brought another powerhouse female performer to the stage — Lizzo.

In a video shared by Variety on Twitter, Lizzo joined Styles mid-set, with both performers wearing coordinating hot pink ensembles. Each donned a dramatic, voluminous feathered coat on top as they belted out the words to Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 disco-anthem, “I Will Survive" for the crowd.

Later in the set, Variety captured the second duet by the duo as they ditched the coats and performed one of One Direction’s hits and a staple in the former member’s sets over the years, “What Makes You Beautiful.”

After their performance, Lizzo shared a snap on Instagram of she and Styles posing for a semi-blurry selfie. While Styles looked elated as he beamed the camera, Lizzo still appeared to be in shock following their electric performance.

“Proud of you @harrystyles,” Lizzo wrote in the caption. “Thank u for having me.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer teased her appearance at Coachella on TikTok, stitching a trending video before it transitioned into her new single, “About Damn Time.”

“I’m bored otw to Coachella,” she wrote in the caption.

The duo have forged a friendship over the years, mutually covering one another’s songs as part of BBC Radio 1’s “Live Lounge” series on YouTube. In December 2019, Styles performed Lizzo’s hit “Juice,” while the 33-year-old singer returned the favor two months later, slowing down Styles’ song “Adore You” for her own arrangement.

When Styles performed during TODAY’s Citi Concert Series in 2020, between songs he spoke about his friendship with Lizzo, telling Willie Geist, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Carson Daly that he thinks “she’s amazing.”

“I think she’s such a great artist,” he said. “I think as fan, what you want artists to be is themselves, and I think she’s someone who is just herself and she makes amazing music and it’s really feel good and I think that’s what a lot of people need right now. I think she’s great.”

The two shared an adorable moment at the BRIT Awards in February 2020, holding hands at one point as they were sat back to back during the ceremony.

The next year, Lizzo made a point to celebrate Styles’ win at the 2021 Grammys on Instagram, for which he took home best pop solo performance for his smash solo hit, “Watermelon Sugar.”

Coachella wasn’t the first time the two have performed together on stage, either. In January 2020, Lizzo surprised fans at The Fillmore Miami Beach, bringing Styles on stage to perform “Juice” with her, light choreography and all.