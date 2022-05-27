Harry Styles and James Corden set out with a $300 budget and no plan whatsoever to film the music video for Styles’ song “Daylight," from his new album, "Harry's House."

Styles and Corden knocked on random doors in Brooklyn, New York, until they found a group of young women willing to let them into their home to film the music video in three hours as part of a bit for the “Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The first few people they asked didn’t seem to recognize them and said no, but they struck gold when they knocked on the door of four young roommates who were definitely Harry Styles fans.

Corden and the “As It Was” singer made themselves at home in the apartment, trying on clothes in the women's closets and using items from around the house to film scenes in the bathtub, hallway and living room.

At one point, Corden toured one of the women’s bedrooms and found some evidence of her Harry Styles fandom, including a print of the singer dressed up as Harry Potter, a One Direction book, and a bottle of One Direction perfume.

The apartment's bathtub was a key filming location. The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube

“Right, we need to hide all of this because I’m worried you’re a psychopath,” Corden joked.

At another point, Corden noticed a photo on the wall of the roommates posing with “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

Styles and Corden partied with the roommates and some of their friends. The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube

"That's quite awkward ... had we known, we could have hidden it," one of the roommates said.

“I’m deciding not to take that personally,” the “Late Late Show” replied, pretending to be miffed.

Styles rocked some fun accessories from the closet of one of the women, including a sparkly hat and an oversized red bow.

“How do you do it? There’s nothing you can’t wear," Corden told Styles. The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube

Later they went up to the roof, and with views of the Manhattan skyline in the background, they filmed some scenes with Corden dressed head-to-toe in green screen material and dangled toy bluebirds around Styles’ face.

Styles seemed to have a blast spending the day with his fans, but he also did some funny confessionals from the women’s bathroom in which he pretended to be miserable.

The special effects were top-notch. The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube

“I was in a Christopher Nolan movie. Now this is my dressing room,” he said.