See Harry Styles, in costume as Danny Zuko from ‘Grease,’ cover ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’

No one celebrates "Harryween" like Harry Styles.

On Monday, the "As It Was" singer went to his concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles dressed as Danny Zuko from "Grease."

Fans loved his look so much that they began cheering for him in the crowd and sang along with Styles when he performed a cover of the late Olivia Newton-John's song “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

For his look, Styles wore a sleeveless black shirt that had the word “Harryween” written on the back, a pair of black jeans and a midnight wig that made him look a lot like John Travolta's character in "Grease."

Styles also paid tribute to Newton-John, who died in August after being treated multiple times for breast cancer, by having pictures of the late singer shown on screens at the concert, according to Rolling Stone.

Members of Styles' band were also dressed as other characters in "Grease," like the Pink Ladies.

Danny Zuko, is that you?! @savvy.okayy via TikTok

In 2021, Styles celebrated Halloween by dressing up as Dorothy from the "The Wizard of Oz" at one of his two “Harryween” concerts at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

He wore a blue-checked dress with red stockings, blue socks and a sparkly pair of red shoes to match. He also wore a bow in his hair and had a basket containing a stuffed Toto, which he placed down on the stage.

“Growing up in England, we like Halloween,” he said during the show. “But we definitely didn’t get into it like you do.”

While prancing around onstage in costume, Styles said, “I look cute!” which made the crowd yell for him even louder.