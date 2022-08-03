Harry Styles really meant it when he called his concert series Love on Tour.

The superstar singer stopped his show on Sunday in Lisbon, Portugal, and handed the microphone to a fan so he could propose to his girlfriend.

The sweet moment was captured in a video posted on Instagram by a crowd member standing right next to them.

Styles let the fan have the spotlight by handing him the mic and jogging to the back of the stage. The man started his proposal by singing the opening lines of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love."

"Wise men say, only fools rush in," he sang to his girlfriend, before the crowd joined him in singing, "But I can’t help falling in love with you."

Then he got down on one knee and proposed to her. She grabbed the microphone from him to give an emphatic "Yes!" as the crowd roared.

He then put the ring on her finger and gave her a kiss, leading to more cheers from the audience.

Styles, who had the TODAY Plaza swooning in his neon outfit during a performance in May, will now take a break until the tour resumes again in Mexico on Nov. 20. That should be plenty of time for Harry fans to get their proposals ready.