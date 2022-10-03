Country singer Hardy asked supporters for prayers after revealing his tour bus was in an accident over the weekend.

The “Wait In the Truck” singer, 32, said the crash occurred when he and three other members of his team were on their way home from a show at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, on the evening of Oct. 1.

“We were all treated for significant injuries,” he wrote in a Twitter statement. “Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him.”

The cause of the crash is not clear. NBC News reached out to a representative for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office but did not immediately hear back.

Hardy said he has been released from the hospital — “but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks" — adding that he and his team would let fans know about any changes to future performances.

“Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow,” he wrote. “God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service.”

Hardy’s fiancée, Caleigh Ryan, posted about the accident in an Instagram story, sharing a photo of her and Hardy holding hands after the crash.

caleighryan via Instagram

“Thank you all so so much for all of the prayers and well wishes. I’m thanking God with all of my heart that I’m able to hold his hand right now,” she wrote.

She also shared an update about the others involved in the accident.

“Michael, Tanner, and Noah are ok, thank God,” she wrote. “They suffered some injuries, but Ricky still very much needs everyone’s prayers. It really is a miracle that everyone is alive.”

She appeared to be referring to her fiancé, whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy, videographer and photographer Tanner Gallagher, tour manager Noah Brown and their bus driver, whose name is given on Instagram as Ricky Hudson.

Hardy's sister, Madison Hardy Dennis, also shared a moving message on Instagram.

"We could have lost them all last night," she wrote. "Please send your healing prayers up for Michael, Tanner, Noah, and especially Ricky his bus driver. Life is so fragile; cherish your loved ones."

Gallagher shared a graphic photo in his Instagram story of his bruised face following the crash, saying he had suffered a “broken foot, broken ribs,” and a punctured lung.

Country Thunder, the music festival where Hardy performed Saturday, shared a supportive message on Twitter, writing, “HARDY and his crew have become close members of our festival family, and we are praying for full recoveries for everyone involved in last night’s accident.”

Bristol Motor Speedway also shared a message of support, tweeting, “please keep our friends HARDY and his road crew in your thoughts and prayers for a full and swift recovery.”