“MMMBop” has an updated version for a new generation.

Back in 1997, Hanson dropped the catchy pop song, paving the way for the late ‘90s pop era. Fast-forward 26 years later and brothers Taylor, Isaac and Zac Hanson teamed up with English pop-punk band Busted to deliver “MMMBop 2.0.” The result is an equally catchy and body rocking track.

“We’re stoked you are enjoying MMMBop 2.0 with @busted. Some things never change … except for the key we play it in!” Hanson captioned a clip comparing both versions on their Instagram on June 5.

Hanson and Busted singers take turns harmonizing and giving the verses some new edge. The latest version is described by the bands as "a new burst of pop-punk punchiness," per the press release.

“It’s been a thrill to reimagine ‘MMMBop’ with Busted and to see how a song with such history comes to life in a new way," Taylor Hanson said in a statement when the song was released. "This is a true fusion of Hanson and Busted, we can’t wait to share it.”

James Bourne of Busted added, “It’s been such an honor to sing this 90’s classic song with the band who made it 25 years on from original release! To have them as special guests on tour with us in September will be really special too, we’re huge fans of Hanson!”

Hanson will be joining Busted — consisting of Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson — on their upcoming U.K. and Ireland tour, kicking off in September.

“MMMBop” was Hanson’s lead single from their 1997 debut studio album, “Middle of Nowhere.” After becoming a massive hit and reaching No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, it was nominated for two Grammy awards. The trio released their latest album, “Red Green Blue” in May 2022.