Haim hilariously updates Adam Sandler's classic 'Hanukkah Song'

Haim is updating Adam Sandler's classic "Hanukkah Song" with their own fresh version. The popular band gave the 1994 “Saturday Night Live” song new life with references from 2021.

The updated version is littered with relevant pop culture and current celebrities. From "Schitt's Creek" stars Eugene and Dan Levy to singer Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, the three sisters — Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim — celebrate the holiday with their unique take on the classic song.

"Doja Cat’s half Jewish, (Timothée) Chalamet’s half too / Put ’em both together that’s a fine lookin’ Jew," Este Haim sings in the song.

The second half of their version also warns of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and pays tribute to late composer Stephen Sondheim, who died on Nov. 26 at the age of 91.

"So don't get omicronukkah, on this lovely, lovely Hanukkah / RIP Steven Sondheimukkah / We love you on this Hanukkah," they sing.

Sandler's original 4-minute version of the song, which he explained in the "SNL" sketch that he wrote so Jewish kids wouldn't "feel left out" during the holidays, is a bit longer than Haim's rendition.

"Hanukkah is the festival of lights/ Instead of one day of presents, we have eight crazy nights / But when you feel like the only kid in town without a Christmas tree, here's a list of people who are Jewish just like you and me," Sandler's version goes, before listing several Jewish celebrities like the late Kirk Douglas and David Lee Roth.

Sandler would go on to include the song in his 1996 “What The Hell Happened To Me?” album and later versions included updated lists of celebrities.

In their 2021 version, the Haim sisters noted fellow celebrity siblings Rashida and Kidada Jones dine at Canter's Deli, a 24/7 hour Jewish-style restaurant and Los Angeles landmark.

Canter's Deli is known for being a hot spot with celebrities and has even hosted Barack Obama in 2014. The reference is a fun moment of coastal rivalry because in Sandler's original version of the song, he mentioned the now-closed Carnegie Deli in New York.

The three sisters end their video by teasing that they might go on tour in the coming year. Haim released their third album, "Women in Music Pt. III," in June 2020.

They've also been giving out prizes and merch to fans this past week with what they're calling "Haimukkah," so clearly the sisters are in the holiday spirit.

The last night of Hanukah is Dec. 5.