Watch Halle Bailey perform 'Part of Your World' live for the 1st time on 'American Idol'

Halle Bailey performed "Part of Your World," a song from "The Little Mermaid," live on "American Idol."

Bailey, who stars as Ariel in the live-action film, described performing the song at Disneyland in the middle of the night in an Instagram post.

"Thank you @disneylittlemermaid & @americanidol for giving me the chance to do so on stage at disneyland ... singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am in morning while park is closed is no joke but we did it!" she wrote in the caption.

Halle Bailey performs "Part of Your World" in front of Cinderella Castle on "American Idol." Eric McCandless / ABC

Bailey's performance was included in the show's "Disney Night" and featured her singing in a magical blue gown in front of Cinderella Castle.

The 23-year-old Chloe x Halle member previously sang her rendition of the classic song in the trailer for the film released in March.

Melissa McCarthy made several appearances in the trailer as Ursula, and the film also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as Triton and Jacob Trembley as Flounder.

When Bailey's casting as Ariel was announced in 2019, some backlash ensued, causing #NotMyAriel to trend on Twitter. Bailey has said she was not surprised by the response.

"As a Black person, you just expect it and it’s not really a shock anymore," she told The Face in February.

She shared advice her mentor, Beyoncé, gave her and her sister, Chlöe, when they signed to the record label Parkwood Entertainment.

"(Beyoncé) was always like: ​'I never read my comments. Don’t ever read the comments.' Honestly, when the teaser came out, I was at the D23 Expo and I was so happy. I didn’t see any of the negativity," Bailey said.

Bailey has said she is continuing to see the positive impact of playing the underwater Disney princess. The singer was recently identified at Disney World by a young girl, who climbed into the singer's arms and refused to let go, as someone in the background of the video shared to her Instagram story said: "Ariel’s her favorite."

Bailey also announced the launch of a "Little Mermaid" doll, which even has the same mole on her face as Bailey.

"I am going to cry," she said in March. "I am literally choking up because this means so much to me and to have one that looks like me, that is my favorite Disney character, is very surreal."

"The Little Mermaid" is set to premiere on May 26.