Gwen Stefani surprises Blake Shelton mid-concert, gets crowd to sing happy birthday

It's that time of year again: When Gwen Stefani goes all out to celebrate her husband Blake Shelton's birthday.

In the past, Stefani has posted throwback photos and held a surprise backyard party, among other things. But this year, she did something new — she stunned the country singer on stage at a concert with a sheet cake, then convinced the whole crowd to sing "Happy Birthday."

Shelton, 46, tweeted out a video on Monday of the surprise, writing, "Thank y’all for all the birthday wishes this past weekend and for y’all who came out to party at Country Summer!!! What a d--- time we had.. also.. I love you @gwenstefani!!!!:

In the video, Stefani strides out and shouts, "Let's do this!" in front of a sea of people before handing over a sheet cake to the "Honey Bee" singer while the crowd sang to him.

Shelton seems genuinely surprised at the appearance of the cake, shows it to the audience, then blows out the candles.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform at the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville, Tennessee in 2021. Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

The pair started dating in late 2015 after appearing on "The Voice" as coaches together, finally tying the knot on July 3, 2021. Stefani has three kids from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 16; Zuma, 13; and Apollo, 8.

While it's sweet that Stefani is into Shelton's birthday as much as he is (if not more), it's a little surprising that he can still be, well, surprised, since Stefani makes a celebratory splash for him every year.

In 2021, Stefani threw a surprise party for Shelton with family in the backyard, and in 2020, she shared a loving selfie of her kissing the country singer. 2019's birthday celebrations included throwback photos and videos shared on Instagram, and 2017 was the year of the armadillo cake.

Birthday celebrations aside, this is the first year Stefani's celebrating Shelton's birthday as his wife — and being the official stepdad to her children.

Stefani tweeted out a collage of their family on Sunday, writing, "happy father’s day @blakeshelton we all love u sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs gx"

And if you think this is all too sweet for words, stay tuned: Stefani turns 53 on October 3, so we expect something equally amazing to come!