Gwen Stefani to headline TikTok’s Super Bowl 2024 tailgate livestream. What to know

Though it's yet to be determined which NFL teams will faceoff at the 2024 Super Bowl, there's one person who's set to be a part of its festivities: Gwen Stefani.

The NFL announced Jan. 13 that the "Rich Girl" singer will headline the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate pregame show before players take the field Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a TikTok video from the NFL, Stefani announced her upcoming gig to football fans and shared that she'll be performing as part of the celebration.

“We all know how massive of an event Super Bowl is, and I am so honored I get to be a part of it and perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate. Can’t wait to see you all in Vegas!” Gwen Stefani said in a release.

Here's what to know about Stefani's TikTok tailgate performance.

What is the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate?

The fourth annual TikTok tailgate pregame, which is held ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, is described as the "ultimate pregame party," per the NFL.

This year's tailgate show includes a musical performance from Stefani, as well as appearances from NFL guests and TikTok creators from food, fashion and more, who will offer their gameday predictions, according to the the league.

The COVID-19 pandemic served as a catalyst for the show, with the goal of virtually bringing fans together during Super Bowl 54.

How can I watch the TikTok show?

The tailgate, filmed live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be streamed exclusively at @NFL on TikTok for "hours" prior to the game.

The NFL has not yet provided a start time.

Portions of the "Hollaback Girl" singer's performance will also be televised on CBS' "Super Bowl LVII Pregame Show."

Who else has hosted the show?

Miley Cyrus hosted the first Super Bowl show during the pandemic. Since then, artists like The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys and Jason Derulo have also headlined the event.