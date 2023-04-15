Gwen Stefani shares her and Blake Shelton's 'cute' new farm additions

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are now the proud parents to six new kittens.

Earlier this week, Stefani shared a video of their cat feeding her newborn babies, adding the sweet caption, "Our cat had 6 sweet kittens this morning and we were all there to watch — it was such an incredible experience !! they r sooo cute 😻😻."

Gwen Stefani shares a photo of her cat's newborn kittens. Instagram @gwenstefani

"Omg yayyyy!!! Cuteness overload," one fan commented.

Another wrote, "This is such a joyful video.. I love cats and this is so beautiful.. Thank you for sharing.."

While some fans were excited to see Stefani's new cuddly creatures, others wanted to know why the "Rich Girl" singer didn't have her cat spayed.

"Are u going to take care of them all? Why wldnt u have spayed your cat?," one person asked.

"Please spay her. We have a pet overpopulation problem!," another advised.

However, many were quick to point out that Stefani is an animal lover and a great caretaker.

"Omg people. She’s gwensteffani for god sake! She can afford even 100 cats in her house 🤦🏻‍♀️ she adopted the cat few weeks ago and she’s doing a great job for not buying a cat but ADOPT!" one fan wrote.

Another added, "The comments 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤦🏼‍♀️. Judging like you all know the backstory of how the cat got prego. They’ve been born and they are in a clearly loving environment. Be kind."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording A

Shelton and Stefani got married in 2021 at the "God's Country" singer's Oklahoma ranch.

After they wed, Stefani and Shelton appeared on TODAY in 2022 and gushed about their wonderful life together.

“It’s been amazing since I met Blake. Oh, my God. I’m like, ‘Ahh! Stop asking me questions.’ Yeah, we’re having so much fun," Stefani said. "He’s my bestie. We have so much fun together.”

Shelton agreed, and said, “We do have a ton of fun together."