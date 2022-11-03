Gwen Stefani on finding love with Blake Shelton: ‘God just put us together’

Gwen Stefani credits a higher power for helping her wind up with Blake Shelton.

“God just put us together,” she said Nov. 2 on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer, who was previously married to Gavin Rossdale and has three kids with him, said she never thought she’d find love again.

“It was like one of those miracle situations where I didn’t see it coming,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to wake up every day. I’m going to have a coffee. I’m going to take care of my kids and then I’m going to go to bed.’ Like, I’m never going to kiss anyone, I’m never going to — you know me, I thought my life was over. And then Blake Shelton’s like, ‘Hey! I’m Blake Shelton.’”

Stefani, who met Shelton while working as coaches on “The Voice,” said they may appear to be polar opposites, but they are in sync about the important things.

“Finding a best friend, someone that is on the same plane when it comes to morals or just the way you look at life, that’s the dream, you know what I mean?” she said.

“Just having someone that, we think the same about things. Yeah, we’re so different. He’s watching football and doing his stuff that he does and I’m putting makeup on, so whatever. We are so different, but yet we’re so the same on so many levels.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the AFI Life Achievement Award on June 9. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The adorable couple announced their engagement in October 2020 and got married in July 2021. They've also teamed up to make music together.

“It’s been amazing since I met Blake,” she told TODAY in September 2022. “Oh, my God. I’m like, ‘Ahh! Stop asking me questions.’ Yeah, we’re having so much fun. He’s my bestie. We have so much fun together.”

Shelton is also loving life with Stefani.

“We’ve been together for seven years but it still seems like it’s pretty new to me, like (the) nervous phase is still there,” he told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in September.

