Two years ago, Grupo Frontera was playing at quinceañeras. Now, they sell out arenas

An accompanying tour ensued, with appearances at Coachella (where, yes, Bad Bunny dropped by) as well as performing at the Zócalo, Mexico City's iconic capital square, for its Independence Day. The group has also already racked up several awards, including the Latin Grammy for best regional Mexican song of the year for “Un x100to.”

“We’re literally a band of brothers because we spend 24/7 with each other,” Solís says. “We’re gone for months at a time, and when we go home, we even hang out together. There’s not a moment when we’re apart for more than a week or less, honestly. But it’s like any other family: like siblings, we’re going to fight. But family is family.”

Peña Jr. quips in Spanish, “If we don’t fight with you, it’s because we don’t love you!” The entire group chuckles in agreement, and Cantú extends his hand to Acosta to “make peace” after an earlier disagreement, he explains with a laugh. Acosta accepts his bandmate's white flag with a kiss on the hand.

The brotherly playfulness between this group is evident; throughout the morning, they show one another what's on their phones and take jabs at each other. Even what to eat becomes a group decision — Solís is a picky eater, while Guerrero and Cantú are more adventurous. And when their favorite songs play over the restaurant's speakers, they don't hesitate to belt out their favorite lyrics.

This could very well be a family gathering. But the realities of their newfound fame take over when the restaurant's owner, Paulina Lopez Velazquez, is shocked to learn they are in the house. “I’m a big fan,” she says, before passionately recommending her favorite dishes, among them tacos de barbacoa, which two of the group's members choose. Soon, a complimentary plate of quesillo fundido and freshly made tortillas also appear on the table, another perk of their celebrity.

The day before this interview, “Ya Pedo Quién Sabe” with Christian Nodal hit No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart, marking the group’s eighth chart topper. Now, they say their album, “Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada,” is a labor of love, and it is clearly a thoughtfully curated album, from the cover art, track list and reveal. In the album announcement, a Transformer appeared signifying Grupo Frontera's transition into a new era. The 12-track LP is a genre-blending ode to heartbreak and love, with collaborations with Maluma, Nicki Nicole, Christian Nodal and the group that made them famous: Morat.

Solís’ red truck was featured on their first album. When asked whose black pickup truck is on the new album, he quips with a smirk: “It’s mine. I just bought it.”

If the tradition of his trucks appearing on their album covers will continue, Solís says he “doesn’t know,” but the other guys chime in, “We gotta keep it going, bro.”

Grupo Frontera "Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada" Grupo Frontera

The songs on “Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada” take listeners on a journey that begins with a heartbroken, bitter man who is done with love. Solís says the inclusion of the truck and the album title is meant to reflect when someone puts up “a front” to act like everything is OK.

“Then you get in your truck and you’re alone, listening to the songs you want to listen to, and you drop the act,” he says.

"The first song, ‘F----- Amor,' is: 'You don’t want to know anything about love anymore." And then towards the middle is ‘Ya Pedo Quién Sabe,’ like, 'Maybe I miss you.' At the end, it’s ‘Quédate Bebé.’”

As the album continues, the feelings of anger disperse, the perspective changes and the person at the center of this narrative is begging their past love to stay.

“You started off with like, ‘f--- love’ and you work your way down to, ‘No, I miss her. Come back,’” he says.

When asked who relates the most to this album, each of the Grupo Frontera members burst out in laughter, eyes going from one member to the other.

“Ahhh!” they hoot. Ortega says, “We can all relate to it,” before Acosta explains the universality of the album.

“It happens to all of us. You can be here pretending to be happy, but inside you’re heartbroken because your boyfriend broke up with you,” he says, with Peña Jr. adding, “It applies to a lot of stuff.”

IT WAS A circle moment for Grupo Frontera when Morat invited them to perform “No Se Va” at their San Antonio concert in February 2023. From there, they “planted the seed” about collaborating in the future. They kept looking for the right song, but “couldn’t find it.”

“Randomly, they sent us a song,” Peña Jr. says. “They said, ‘This song is for you guys'... and it was ‘Los Dos.’ They were like, ‘Por qué no los dos?’ Why don’t we do it together?” The result was a callback to their cumbia roots, mixed in with the folk-pop Colombian Morat sound. Its lyrics also include the album’s title.