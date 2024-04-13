Fuerza Regida is heading out on tour! Here are all the details

Mexican act Fuerza Regida is going on tour this summer!

The group is embarking on their 2024 headlining tour, “Pero No Te Enamores Tour.”

With songs like “TQM,” “Sabor Fresa” and “Harley Quinn,” the San Bernardino-native five-man group, fronted by Jesús Ortiz Paz, has taken Latin music by storm and now fans can catch them in a city near them.

“Pero No Te Enamores Tour” will kick off on June 6 in Austin, Texas, continuing across the United States for 32 dates. The group will make stops in Atlanta, New York, Houston, Mexico and more, before closing with a show in Inglewood, California.

The tour comes at the heels of their 2023 album “Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada” and their 2024 EP “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido.”

When are tickets for Fuerza Regida going on sale?

Live Nation announced that tickets for Fuerza Regida's tour will go on sale beginning on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the VIP after-party with members of the band, soundcheck, meet & G=greet + group photo with Fuerza Regida, pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item & more.

VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Where is Fuerza Regida going on tour?

*Not A Live Nation Date

June 6: Austin, Texas — Moody Center

June 9: Edinburg, Texas — Bert Ogden Arena

June 14: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Paycom Center

June 15: Ridgedale, Missouri — Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

June 16: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

June 21 :San Diego, California — Viejas Arena

June 22: Phoenix, Arizona — Footprint Center

June 29: Portland, Oregon — Moda Center

June 30: Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena

July 6: San Jose, California — SAP Center

July 7: Fresno, California — Save Mart Center at Fresno State

July 13: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

July 20: Dallas, Texas — Dos Equis Pavilion

July 26: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

July 27: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

July 28: Sunrise, Florida — Amerant Bank Arena

Aug. 2: Greensboro, North Carolina — Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Aug. 4: Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena

Aug. 16: Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum

Aug. 17: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sept. 1: Tinley Park, Illinois — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 6: Salt Lake City, Utah — Delta Center

Sept. 8: Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena

Sept. 15: Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 20: San Antonio, Texas — Frost Bank Center

Sept. 21: El Paso, Texas — UTEP Don Haskins Center

Sept. 28: Anaheim, California — Honda Center

Sept. 29: Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena

Oct. 5: Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center

Oct. 11: Leon, Mexico — Mega Velaria*

Oct. 12: Mexico City, Mexico — @ Plaza De Toros*

Oct. 31: Monterrey, Mexico — Arena Monterrey*

Nov. 1: Monterrey, Mexico — Arena Monterrey*

Nov. 2: Torreon, Mexico — Coliseo Centenario*

Nov. 7: Oaxaca, Mexico — Auditorio GNP*

Nov. 9: San Luis Potosi, Mexico — El Domo

Nov. 16: Inglewood, California — Intuit Dome

What is Fuerza Regida's most recent album?

Fuerza Regida released their EP “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido” on Feb. 9, 2024. The extended play consists of six songs. According to Billboard, it debuted on the top 10 of the US Top Latin Albums chart and at No. 3 on the US Regional Mexican Albums chart.

See the tracklist below: