Foo Fighters write heartfelt New Year's Eve tribute to bandmate Taylor Hawkins

After the death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins in March, the band is reflecting on the last year in a touching post on social media.

They shared a sentimental statement on Twitter and Instagram, writing in part, “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.”

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” the message continued. “And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.”

The statement acknowledged the loss of Hawkins, who joined the band in 1997 when he replaced former drummer William Goldsmith, adding, “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were—and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

“We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you,” the message concluded. “And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Hawkins was found dead on March 25 at age 50 in a hotel room in the town Chapinero, located in Bogotá, Colombia, while the band was on tour in South America. The following day, the office of the Attorney General of Colombia announced that 10 substances were found in his system after a preliminary toxicology test.

He was survived by his wife, Alison Hawkins, and the couple's three children: Oliver Shane, Annabelle, and Everleigh.

Hawkins’ wife broke her silence following his death in June, sharing a statement on her late husband’s social media accounts to thank fans for their support during a period of “unimaginable grief.”

That same month, Foo Fighters announced a pair of tribute concerts for Hawkins, which would take place in September in London and Los Angeles with a lineup of musicians including Paul McCartney, Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett, Pink and several more.

Hawkins was honored by his 16-year-old son in London on Sept. 3 when he took his father’s place on the drums for one of Foo Fighters’ biggest hits, “My Hero.”

At the Sept. 27 concert, Hawkins’ former neighbor Miley Cyrus performed “Photograph” by Def Leppard with the group, per the drummer’s request prior to his death. In a private voicemail shared on Twitter by Cyrus from Hawkins, the late drummer can he heard saying, “What up, Miley? It’s Taylor. Heard you’re moving. I’m listening to ‘Photograph’ by Def Leppard. You could kill that one.”

“I miss Taylor so much like everybody else,” she added. “It was such an honor to celebrate him last night and perform w @DefLeppard. So lucky to have known him not just as a superstar but to have spent time watching him just be a dad and a husband!”