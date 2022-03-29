Foo Fighters cancel tour dates following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band announced the news Tuesday in a statement to NBC News.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.

"Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters," the statement read.

Drummer Taylor Hawkins, far right, poses with his bandmates at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for FF

Hawkins was found dead on March 25 in a hotel room located in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá, Colombia.

The Foo Fighters, who were scheduled to perform that night at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, announced Hawkins’ “tragic and untimely” death in a statement shared on social media.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the statement read in part.

Bogotá’s District Department of Health shared preliminary details about Hawkins' death on March 26 in a Spanish-language press release, according to NBC News.

Paramedics rushed to the scene after receiving reports of "a patient with chest pains." Upon arrival, a health care professional initiated a resuscitation process to revive Hawkins, “however, there was no response, and the patient was declared deceased,” said the press release.

The office of the Attorney General of Colombia announced in a tweet on March 26 that a preliminary toxicology test found 10 substances in Hawkins’ system at the time of his death.

The substances included opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants and THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

An investigation into the cause of Hawkins’ death is ongoing.