Grammy-winning singer Irene Cara, who is best known for her hit song, "Flashdance...What A Feeling," has died. She was 63.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news on the singer's official Twitter account.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose said in a statement. "The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available."

"Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date," the statement concluded.

Singer Irene Cara poses for a portrait circa 1986 in Los Angeles. Aaron Rapoport / Corbis/Getty Images

In the caption, Moose said, "This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans."

Cara poses for an undated portrait in Los Angeles. Harry Langdon / Getty Images

Cara rose to fame when she was cast as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical “Fame.” Along with her impressive acting skills, Cara also sang the title track for the film and the title track for 1983’s “Flashdance.”

Her song "Flashdance… What a Feeling," helped Cara win a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar for best original song. In 1984, she also won a Grammy for best pop vocal performance for “Flashdance… What a Feeling."

Cara at the Academy Awards on April 9, 1984, in Los Angeles. Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

According to Cara's official website, the singer's win at the 1984 Oscars was a big moment for her because she was the first African American female to "win the coveted award since Hattie McDaniel (“Gone With The Wind — 1939”), the first Hispanic female since Rita Moreno (“West Side Story” — 1961) and the first bi-racial female ever to win in any category, predating Halle Berry by nearly twenty years."