Fergie makes surprise appearance at 2022 VMAs opening 

The singer performed “Glamorous" with co-host Jack Harlow, who samples the song on his hip-hop hit "First Class."
Fergie made a surprise appearance at the 2002 VMAs performing her 2006 hit "Glamorous."Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
By Gina Vivinetto

Viewers of the 2022 VMAs got a special surprise on Sunday when pop star Fergie showed up to join one of the show's hosts, rapper Jack Harlow, at the top of the show.

While performing his hit "First Class," which samples heavily from Fergie's 2006 hit "Glamorous," Harlow brought out the 47-year-old singer to sing her verses live along with him.

Jack Harlow, one of the night's co-hosts, surprised the audience by bringing out the former Black Eyed Peas singer to join him on his hit "First Class."Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Wearing a shimmering silver minidress stamped in red with the words "First Class, Fergie, who has shunned the spotlight in recent years, emerged to roars from the crowd inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

"Hello, MTV!" yelled the former Black Eyed Peas singer before launching into the tune while swinging a black feather boa.

The duo danced together as they performed the mashup of their songs, with audience members continuing to cheer wildly.

Just before stepping onto the stage, 24-year-old Harlow, who co-hosted the ceremony with rappers LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj, began singing "First Class" on a mock plane filled with musical celebs, including Avril Lavigne, Druski and Lil Nas X as well as "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

Shortly after his opening number with Fergie, Harlow won the night’s first award for best collaboration with fellow rapper Lil Nas X for their No. 1 hit “Industry Baby.”


