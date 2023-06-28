Fall Out Boy covers ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ with references to Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Meghan Markle and more

Fall Out Boy has taken Billy Joel’s anthem “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and updated it to break down some of the biggest cultural moments from 1989 to 2023.

The rock band released its “We Didn’t Start the Fire” cover on June 28, along with a lyric video that included quick glimpses of the events and figures mentioned.

Joel penned the original song, released in 1989, by himself. His lyrics highlighted significant global events between 1949 — Joel's birth year — and 1989, including Watergate, the Cold War and Queen Elizabeth II’s crowning. Joel addressed most of the events in chronological order.

In Fall Out Boy’s cover, lead singer Patrick Stump jumps around to different decades as he references major stars and headlines from the past 34 years.

Keeping the song’s same fast-paced tempo, Stump belts about Robert Downey Jr. being cast as Iron Man, the infamous Fyre Festival, Y2K, Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift’s speech at the 2009 Video Music Awards and Meghan Markle.

He also sings about tragedies like the 1992 Los Angeles riots, the war in Afghanistan, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and 9/11.

Beneath the YouTube video, the group explained why they wanted to reimagine Joel’s No. 1 hit.

“I thought about this song a lot when I was younger,” the description read. “All these important people and events- some that disappeared into the sands of time- others that changed the world forever. So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun.”

Fall Out Boy added, “Hope you like our take on it…”

Fans shared their honest reactions to the new version in the comments.

“This song needs to be rewritten for Every generation in the Future because the fire has always been and will always be…” one person wrote.

Another said, “I’ve always appreciated this song, but with this update I finally feel the hype that previous generations must have felt listening to the original! FANTASTIC cover as always!!”

Multiple social media users pointed out that they would’ve preferred to have the events listed in chronological order.

One comment said, “Don’t know how I feel about the out of orderness but it’s a bop.”

Others appreciated the decision to mention different decades in each verse.

“The fact that everything is out of order and that it bothers so many people is the perfect touch,” one fan said. “It correlates to the chaos that everyone has felt during all the various events. This is a perfect cover.”

Fall Out Boy’s fans have been treated to plenty of new music from the group over the past few months. In March, the group released their eighth studio album, “So Much (for) Stardust,” arriving five years after their last album “Mania.”

Fans will soon get to hear the group team up with Swift for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” out July 7. She announced that Fall Out Boy will be featured on a new “vault” track called “Electric Touch.”