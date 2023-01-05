Faith Hill is giving fans a "rare" peek at her hubby Tim McGraw rocking out to Olivia Rodrigo's poppy hit "Good 4 U."

The country music star, 55, posted a video of the "Don't Take the Girl" singer dancing in the backseat of a car as "Good 4 U" blares through the stereo speakers.

McGraw smiles as he flails his hands in the air while fidgeting in his seat to the beat of the song. The short clip ends with McGraw, 55, mugging hilariously for the camera.

"This is a rare, very rare look into a side of my husband that only his girls and I get to see," Hill wrote in the post's caption.

Hill added that the couple's candid video was a fun way to kick off the new year. "I think it is the best way to enter into 2023. Yes, it is not the first day of the new year but I believe the first week still counts," she wrote, adding, "Regardless…..It’s worth it💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼."

The "This Kiss" singer concluded her post by urging fans to engage in a little dancing of their own. "Dance everyday, maybe steal some of Tim’s moves. It brings joy, laughter, and the insatiable need for all of us to be present."

She signed the post, "Enjoy. You’re welcome 💗💗💗💗 Faith."

Hill and McGraw's love story began nearly three decades ago when the pair fell for each other while performing on McGraw's 1996 “Spontaneous Combustion” tour. “We were young and silly and goo-goo-eyed in love,” McGraw later told People.

The couple went on to tie the knot that October and welcomed three daughters together: Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.

In September, McGraw honored his wife's 55th birthday in heartfelt tribute on Instagram. “Happy birthday!!!!! My best friend / My soul mate / The love of my life,” he wrote. “I can’t believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life!”

The musician's words were accompanied by a video montage of Hill throughout the years that was set to his 1999 hit “My Best Friend.”

“You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives,” added McGraw. “We love you baby!”

Hill responded to her husband's sweet post with a trio of red-heart emojis: “❤️❤️❤️”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, seen here onstage during "Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn" in October, tied the knot in 1996 and share three daughters. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

In October 2021, McGraw celebrated the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary by opening up about how he had to propose to her multiple times before she said yes.

“We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times, but she kept saying no,” McGraw explained in an Instagram video. “She said, ‘I’m not gonna get involved with another country singer. It’s just not going to work out.’”

McGraw’s persistence paid off. He popped the question one more time just before going onstage at the 1996 Taste of Country Music Festival in Grand Junction, Colorado. But McGraw got called to the stage to perform before Hill could give him her answer.

“I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room and Faith wasn’t there, but I looked at the mirror; in lipstick it said, ‘Yes! I’m gonna be your wife,’” recalled McGraw. “And we still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that’s for sure.”