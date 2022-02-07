When season one of “Euphoria” aired on HBO back in 2019 starring Zendaya, the world was introduced to its genre-bending soundtrack from British singer-songwriter Labrinth. The smooth synth background mixes gospel, soul and electronic sounds to create a wide range of musical moods, accompanying the emotional highs and lows of the show.

But this season, in addition to Labrinth’s signature themes like the TikTok favorite “Still Don’t Know My Name,” each episode also features classics, often a deep cut or forgotten gem from an ‘80s or ‘90s album, and trendy pop songs.

Zendaya in "Euphoria" on HBO. HBO Max

These songs often accompany ethereal camera work and lighting to set the tone for intense, emotional moments for the characters, an artistic hallmark of the show known for its raw, and at times triggering, portrayal of high school life. The tracks often quickly turn into viral sounds on social media, as people share fan theories, recaps or memes about the events of that week’s episode as one of the songs play in the background.

So to make sure you're all caught up on these trending songs, we're compiling a list that will be continuously updated with the ear worms you're hearing all season long.

Here’s a guide to the soundtrack of 'Euphoria' season 2:

Episode 4, 'You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can'

'Drink Before the War' by Sinéad O’Connor

Oh, who could forget this scene, which depicts Cassie dancing alone in her living room drinking straight from a bottle of wine, and Cal slow dancing with a stranger at the bar where he had his first kiss with his best friend.

This song is from O’Connor’s 1987 debut album “The Lion and the Cobra." The Irish singer is most well known for her rendition of Prince's “Nothing Compares 2 U" and her infamous Saturday Night Live performance, when she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II.

The song starts with O’Connor’s chilling vocals but quickly escalates to a heartbreaking scream as she pleads lyrics like “You dig your own grave yeah, But it’s a life you can save.” The music captures the visceral pain of the two drunk characters: the intensity of Cassie’s need for male validation and Cal’s long lost love and suppressed sexual identity.

'I Was Dancing in the Lesbian Bar' by Jonathan Richman

This song, from the 1992 album “I, Jonathan,” is an upbeat rock track with swinging guitar and narrative lyrics about, quite literally, dancing in a lesbian bar. The song serves as the backdrop to a scene where in one moment, Rue dances with Elliott, then, Elliot kisses Jules, Rue’s girlfriend.

'How Long' by Tove Lo

Tove Lo, best known for her 2014 hit “Habits (Stay High)" released a new track for “Euphoria” season 2 with lyrics aptly matching certain plot points. The song follows a tumultuous relationship as the singer asks, “how long have you loved another while I’m dreamin’ of us together?” Sound familiar?

This track plays in the background of Maddy’s birthday party, an occasion where the Maddy-Cassie-Nate love triangle somehow gets more complicated.

In a scene of Cal driving, INXS plays. Eddy Chen / HBO

Episode 3, 'Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys'

'Never Tear Us Apart' by INXS

The band INXS, pronounced “in excess,” is featured frequently on the show in connection with Cal.

The Australian rock band formed in 1977. And while “Need You Tonight” is its only single to hit number one in the U.S., “Never Tear Us Apart” from the '80s provided the backdrop for one of the most beautiful and moving scenes in the show yet.

The episode opened with a look into Cal’s history, where we find out that he was in love with his best friend, Derek, growing up. After their graduation, the two go to a bar, just them, and dance to this song. While it starts off playful and teasing, they eventually grow closer before sharing their first kiss as Cal cries. Soon after, Cal finds out his girlfriend is pregnant.

'Call Me Irresponsible' by Bobby Darin

Originally written in 1962, Bobby Darin covered the jazz song in 1964 for his album “From Hello Dolly to Goodbye Charlie.” In this scene, a high Rue dances with her pillow. She sings along as she moves around her room and waltzes into her kitchen -- before being caught by Gia.

'Watercolor Eyes' by Lana Del Rey

Released for the second season of the show, “Watercolor Eyes” plays over the credits in episode 3. The slow, sad song matches the signature indie sound of the “Euphoria” aesthetic. The lyrics describe a loving but painful relationship. Fitting.

Cassie tries to catch the attention of Nate, Maddy's ex-boyfriend, while Maddy looks in the mirror next to her. Eddy Chen / HBO

Episode 2, 'Out of Touch'

'Come Rain or Come Shine' by Judy Garland

“Come Rain or Come Shine” was originally written for the Broadway musical St. Louis Woman and covered in a swinging jazz rendition by Judy Garland, who played Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” for her self-titled 1956 album “Judy.”

The song plays as Maddy lives out a wealthy housewife fantasy, trying on the outfits and accessories of the mother she babysits for, played by Minka Kelly.

'Haunted' by Laura Les

“Haunted” is a hyperpop song from 2020 with chilling electronic instruments, a screamo-sounding chorus and auto tuned vocals. The song plays as Lexi, aiming to move on from her passivity, puts in her headphones to go see visit Fez, a potential match fans are rooting for.

'She Brings the Rain' by Can

Can is a German experimental rock band from the ‘70s. “She Brings the Rain” is a slow, jazzy track with psychedelic themes. The song plays over a montage of Rue biking and witnessing Cassie getting into Nate’s truck. The secret couple then ignore calls from Maddy.

Rue and Jules continue their tumultuous relationship in season 2. Eddy Chen / HBO

Episode 1, 'Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door'

'Don’t Be Cruel' by Billy Swan

"Euphoria" season 2 starts off with a bang. Literally. The opening scene shows a blond woman, later revealed to be Fez’s grandma, walking into a crowded strip club before shooting a man, Fez’s father.

The song was originally recorded by Elvis Presley and covered by Swan in the '70s for a slow, twangy country rendition.

'Right Down The Line' by Gerry Rafferty

The song heard round the Euphoria-TikTok world. Released in 1978 as a single to Rafferty’s album “City to City,” the song’s smooth folk rock sound served as a sharp contrast to the jarring and violent scene it accompanies: Rue, Fez and newcomer Faye being forced to strip by a drug dealer, who dances to the song while making sure none of them are wearing a wire.

'Dirty Work' by Steely Dan

From Steely Dan’s 1972 debut album “Can’t Buy a Thrill,” this song’s most famous pop culture moment came from another HBO show: “The Sopranos” back in season 3.

Tony Soprano sings this song in the car while the FBI overhears. In “Euphoria,” the song follows the tense strip-search scene. The upbeat lyrics of “I’m a fool to do your dirty work” play as a drug deal ensues.

'Dead of Night' by Orville Peck

Peck is an out country singer who has never shown his face publicly, instead wearing a fringed mask in videos. The 2019 country song and lead single to the album “Pony” features Peck’s signature low, silky and crooning voice against a slow guitar. The sensual song tells a story of two lovers driving through Nevada in the “dead of night.”

It serves as the soundtrack to Nate driving Cassie to the New Year’s Eve party, the tension between the pair resulting in their problematic hook up in the bathroom. The scene, where Cassie leans out of the window as Nate checks her out, has been the subject of many a TikTok reenactment.